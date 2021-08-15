Sunday, August 15, 2021
US exits lock, stock and barrel from Afghanistan, Biden deploys 5,000 additional troops to evacuate local allies as Taliban advances

Joe Biden has also authorised the evacuation of Afghans who helped the US Military carry out its mission in the country and those that are at risk from the Taliban.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of 5000 additional troops to ensure a safe and orderly withdrawal of US officials and other diplomatic allies, the US Embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday.

Joe Biden has also authorised the evacuation of Afghans who helped the US Military carry out its mission in the country and those that are at risk from the Taliban. The US Embassy also informed that it has been communicated to Taliban representatives in Doha that any threat to the American personnel or their mission will be met with a swift military response.

Meanwhile, Taliban has now occupied all major cities of Afghanistan, leaving Kabul as the only major city under the Afghan Government’s control. Late on Saturday evening, they also captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last major holdout in the northern part of the country.

According to reports, Taliban militants are merely 11 km away from Kabul. Fears are now rapidly increasing that the Islamist terror outfit may launch an assault on Kabul anytime soon.

On Saturday (August 14), Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made his first public appearance after the Islamist terror outfit, Taliban, intensified its offensive. In a pre-recorded message, the Afghan President called for the remobilisation of armed forces, following their crushing defeat at the hands of the Taliban.

