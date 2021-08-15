US President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of 5000 additional troops to ensure a safe and orderly withdrawal of US officials and other diplomatic allies, the US Embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday.

Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, & intelligence teams, @POTUS has authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to ensure an orderly & safe drawdown of U.S. Embassy & other allied personnel — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 15, 2021

Joe Biden has also authorised the evacuation of Afghans who helped the US Military carry out its mission in the country and those that are at risk from the Taliban. The US Embassy also informed that it has been communicated to Taliban representatives in Doha that any threat to the American personnel or their mission will be met with a swift military response.

Amb. Tracey Jacobson is in charge of a whole-of-government effort to process, transport, & relocate SIV applicants & other Afghan allies. Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men & women who are now at risk. We are working nonstop to evacuate thousands who helped our cause. — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Taliban has now occupied all major cities of Afghanistan, leaving Kabul as the only major city under the Afghan Government’s control. Late on Saturday evening, they also captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last major holdout in the northern part of the country.

According to reports, Taliban militants are merely 11 km away from Kabul. Fears are now rapidly increasing that the Islamist terror outfit may launch an assault on Kabul anytime soon.

On Saturday (August 14), Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made his first public appearance after the Islamist terror outfit, Taliban, intensified its offensive. In a pre-recorded message, the Afghan President called for the remobilisation of armed forces, following their crushing defeat at the hands of the Taliban.