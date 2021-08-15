The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been lit up with the colours of the Indian flag to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, known to be muted in Kashmir for decades. Many visuals have emerged on social media sites, which show many parts of the valley illuminated with lights of the national flag’s colours. This is the third Independence Day celebration in the valley since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in 2019.

The Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar has been lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Jammu and Kashmir | Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar illuminated in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/LhR1mFiMaO — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Tri-colour lights have been installed in Salal dam in Reasi district, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed.

Jammu and Kashmir | Salal Dam in Reasi district illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 75th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/7d1ittS7cE — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Projects of JKPDCL across Jammu and Kashmir has also been lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

A snippet of video showing the old Zero Bridge lit with the tricolour light in Srinagar, Kashmir has also been doing the rounds on the microblogging site.

Old Zero Bridge lit with tricolour in Srinagar, Kashmir tonight. #IndependenceDayIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OeHYa76wf7 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 14, 2021

While many other flyovers, bridges and buildings in Srinagar, Kashmir were also adorned with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Baghliar Dam in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir was also illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag in the eve of Independence day.

#WATCH Baghliar Dam in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir lit up in colours of the Indian flag, ahead of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/EWudLhpFc2 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

The Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu had taken to Twitter to inform that the tallest Tricolor of Jammu and Kashmir will be inaugurated at Hari Parbat Fort, Srinagar as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

Tallest Tricolor of Jammu & Kashmir will be inaugurated at Hari Parbat Fort, Srinagar tomorrow.



Well done @sclsrinagar for funding this new landmark in Srinagar.



Kudos @AtharAamirKhan and team. pic.twitter.com/2XMtV6OvAf — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) August 14, 2021

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, hundreds of schools and government offices across Jammu and Kashmir hoisted the national flag today. Journalist Ahmed Ali Fayyaz tweeted that, in the first, the Indian national flag will be unfurled at 23,000 schools on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15th.

FIRST TIME IN J&K: Indian national flag to be unfurled at 23,000 schools on occasion of Independence Day on 15 August. All headmasters/principals asked to lead singing of the Indian national anthem (Rashtra Gaan) and upload it’s video on a national website. — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) August 15, 2021

All phone, SMS and internet services are functioning at full speed in Kashmir for the first time on the Indian Independence Day on 15 August since 2003, added the journalist in his subsequent tweet.

All phone, SMS and internet services are functioning with full speed in Kashmir for the first time on the Indian Independence Day on 15 August since 2003. — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) August 15, 2021

An emotional citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, elated with the fact that he was being able to celebrate Independence Day in his homeland Kashmir, thanked PM Modi for creating ‘History’.

I am celebrating 🇮🇳 Independence Day, in my homeland Kashmir for the first time in my life! Can’t believe it’s happening. This is HISTORY. Had yearned for it all my life as a displaced Hindu who grew up in a refugee camp in Jammu. Thank you, @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/8Ci64fa9WW — Sahil Tikoo (@TikooSahil_) August 14, 2021

“I am celebrating Independence Day, in my homeland Kashmir for the first time in my life! Can’t believe it’s happening. This is HISTORY. Had yearned for it all my life as a displaced Hindu who grew up in a refugee camp in Jammu. Thank you, @PMOIndia@HMOIndia@OfficeOfLGJand“, wrote one Sahil Tikko on Twitter, while sharing his video standing in front of the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which has been lit up in colours of the Indian flag.

India enters the 75th year of Independence today. While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi charted out the roadmap to development for when India enters 100th year of Independence. You can listen to his speech and read more about it here.