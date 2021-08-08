Sunday, August 8, 2021
Social media erupts after Lionel Messi breaks down into tears during press conference announcing departure from Barcelona

Messi mentioned that he had agreed to cut his salary by as much as 50% in order to remain at the club. However, La Liga regulations made it impossible for him to stay.

Image Credit: Reuters
4

Footballing legend Lionel Messi, and one of the greatest to ever play the game, broke down into tears during the press conference announcing his departure from FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona is the club he grew up as a footballing, rising through the youth academy to become the legend he is today.

Lionel Messi said, “A lot of things have gone through my head. I’ve still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life. We need to accept it and move forward. The time when I made my debut, that was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started.”

“Honestly last year with all the nonsense with the Burofax I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say, but this year is not the same. This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here at home, its what we wanted more than anything,” he added.

Messi also mentioned that he had agreed to cut his salary by as much as 50% in order to remain at the club. However, La Liga regulations made it impossible for him to stay.

Social media erupts after Lionel Messi announces departure

Social media has been abuzz lately after FC Barcelona announced that Messi will leave the club this year. After the press conference, social media erupted with reactions on Messi’s departure. Fans were extremely upset watching Lionel Messi in tears.

Others pointed out how sad it was to watch him leave FC Barcelona, a club he has brought such glory to.

Fans were spotted chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ as he departed from Camp Nou.

There were memes as well, as there are on every occasion.

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked to a move to PSG in France. Although he has not spoken about his future but it is extremely likely that he will end up there. Brazilian superstar Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play for the club.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

