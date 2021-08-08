Footballing legend Lionel Messi, and one of the greatest to ever play the game, broke down into tears during the press conference announcing his departure from FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona is the club he grew up as a footballing, rising through the youth academy to become the legend he is today.

Lionel Messi said, “A lot of things have gone through my head. I’ve still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life. We need to accept it and move forward. The time when I made my debut, that was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started.”

“Honestly last year with all the nonsense with the Burofax I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say, but this year is not the same. This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here at home, its what we wanted more than anything,” he added.

Messi also mentioned that he had agreed to cut his salary by as much as 50% in order to remain at the club. However, La Liga regulations made it impossible for him to stay.

Social media erupts after Lionel Messi announces departure

Social media has been abuzz lately after FC Barcelona announced that Messi will leave the club this year. After the press conference, social media erupted with reactions on Messi’s departure. Fans were extremely upset watching Lionel Messi in tears.

Messi in tears at his farewell press conference 😭 pic.twitter.com/svTtdcmZDr — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi in tears as he says goodbye to Barcelona 🥺 pic.twitter.com/El0MBEvOw8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 8, 2021

Others pointed out how sad it was to watch him leave FC Barcelona, a club he has brought such glory to.

So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021

We can't take this man 😭💔💔



The GOAT 🐐 Leo Messi crying 💔 pic.twitter.com/9eEOhrMyz3 — AS3 (@LeoMessi_AS3) August 8, 2021

How Messi should have said goodbye vs. How he did 😤 pic.twitter.com/NVBhg2LLFR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2021

Fans were spotted chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ as he departed from Camp Nou.

La sortida de Messi del Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/zqxH2yAS4p — Tot gira (@totgira) August 8, 2021

There were memes as well, as there are on every occasion.

📂 Documents

└📂 Twitter

└📂 Photos to make you cry

└Messi-leaves-Barca.jpg pic.twitter.com/4QgYbD2iVa — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 8, 2021

Umtiti outside the press conference trying to convince Messi with his new defending skills pic.twitter.com/459fW8JGjb — Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) August 8, 2021

Having to use Messi as meme content pic.twitter.com/2je1LJkIiI — 🇹🇹 (@Mta_1991) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked to a move to PSG in France. Although he has not spoken about his future but it is extremely likely that he will end up there. Brazilian superstar Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play for the club.