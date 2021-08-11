The Special Investigation Team in Bihar’s Munger has arrested four people including an occultist Parvez Alam for killing a minor girl for human sacrifice. The police on Friday had recovered a mutilated body of an eight-year-old girl with both eyes gouged out.

As per reports, the police had initially registered it as a case of rape and murder but later during the investigation found that it was a case of human sacrifice. Sharing details of the case, the SP had informed that one Dilip Kumar a resident of Padham village had visited occultist Parvez Alam for his pregnant wife.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, Kumar’s wife had suffered a miscarriage while carrying their fifth child. Kumar, who had been visiting Alam for the past ten years, went to the occultist once again for a solution to avoid another miscarriage. Alam first had advised Kumar to get the eyes of a fish and then of a chicken. Despite this, his wife suffered a miscarriage.

As informed by SP Jagannath Reddy, Kumar once again approached Alam to seek a solution for his pregnant wife. This time Alam asked Kumar to get the eyes of a minor girl (less than 10-years-old).

It was revealed during the investigation that Alam had advised the expectant mother to wear an amulet consecrated with blood and eyes of virgin blood. To prepare for the human sacrifice, Kumar sought the help of his co-resident Tanveer Alam. It was Tanveer who had introduced Kumar to the occultist.

Kumar along with his associate made arrangements for performing rituals at his poultry farm located at Pardah village. As per Gaurav Kumar, SHO of Safiabad police, the girl was picked up by the accused while whe was returning home alone after delivering lunch to her father who is a fisherman.

The minor was then killed, her eyes gouged out, after which Alam made an amulet to be worn around the neck by Kumar’s wife. The police had initially arrested only Kumar, his associate and Tanveer. Later, Parvez Alam was also taken into custody.

The Times of India quoted the SP as saying, “Dilip’s wife had conceived after many unsuccessful years of pregnancy. Hence, he acted on the suggestion of the tantrik from neighbouring Khagaria district which led to the gruesome killing of the minor girl.”

The case has been listed for speedy trial as all the accused have been arrested. “Instructions have been issued to submit the charge sheet in the case at the earliest,” informed the SP.