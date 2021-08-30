The Rutgers University Press in 2017 published a rather unusual book. The book, titled ‘Wonder Woman’, revolved around ‘Bondage and Feminism’ in the comics created by William Moulton Marston. Four years later, the author of the book, Noah Berlatsky is involved in a pedophilia apologia controversy.

Shocked at the pedophilia-related controversy involving Twitter personality and noted "bondage and feminism in Wonder Woman" expert Noah Berlatsky. That guy always seemed so sane and normal. Like when he wrote a whole chapter about me in his obscure self-published e-book — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 29, 2021

It has come to the fore that Noah Berlatsky is the Communications Director of an organisation that engages in the normalisation of pedophilia. The name of the organisation is the Prostasia Foundation and it does appear to endorse extremely problematic opinions.

Prostasia calls pedophiles ‘minor attracted persons’ or MAPs, which is an undisguised attempt to rebrand pedophilia as a sexual orientation such as homosexuality. In the past, it has condemned Tumblr removing “MAPs’ and allies’ blogs”. In a post on its website, Prostasia went on to claim that removing such content would harm children.

The post claimed, “An entire community at the “ground zero” of child sexual abuse prevention is being censored, and it’s children who will ultimately suffer the most.” The foundation also claims that “stigma” against pedophilia is a consequence of “alt-right conspiracy theorists” and “sexual conservatives”.

Regarding censorship of “MAP” content, Prostasia opined, “In combination, this has left the support professionals who work with non-offending MAPs at a disadvantage, and has largely reduced spaces for public online discussion about minor-attraction to the echo chamber of alt-right conspiracy theorists and sexual conservatives, who wield the stigma around pedophilia as a potent weapon to undermine the progress of the LGBT movement, the anti-fascist movement, and their other political enemies.”

The group also makes a series of claims without any sound evidence. It said, “What about pedophiles who speak out against CSA? If this sounds unlikely, that may be because of the common but false assumption that all pedophiles abuse children, and that all child abusers are pedophiles. But in reality most CSA is committed by those who are primarily sexually attracted to adults, and conversely many of those who are sexually attracted to minors choose never to act on that attraction.”

Prostasia also spoke in favour of a TedTalk by mental health professional Mirjam Heine where she made a series of problematic comments in her effort to normalise pedophilia. Heine said during the talk, “We shouldn’t increase the suffering of paedophiles by excluding them, by blaming and mocking them. By doing that, we increase their isolation and we increase the chance of child sexual abuse.”

Posts on Prostasia forum also speak in favour of ‘liberating’ “MAPs”.

Consequently, several troubling tweets made by Noah Berlatsky have also gone viral on Twitter. Subsequently, he has made his account on the platform private.

In one tweet, Berlatsky can be seen declaring that pedophiles are a “stigmatised” group.

The author also has issues with the fact that pedophiles are hated.

In another tweet, he declared that sex offender registries are “racist”.

Noah Berlatsky, in the past, has also compared prostituted women and children to Walmart customers.

Not so surprisingly, an individual who feels angered by the fact that pedophiles are hated also believes parents are an “oppressive class” like rich people and White people and also that abuse is “endemic” to a parents-child relationship.

Berlatsky has also written an article in 2016 where he claimed that the biggest threat “child sex workers” face is from the police. “Child sex workers” is an extremely problematic terms which assumed that children are capable of giving consent for sex which is a very dangerous claim to make.

It is also a disgusting attempt to normalise the phenomenon. The claim that they face the gravest threat from the police and not those who oppress them is blatant disregard for their safety.

There is a comprehensive attempt underway in the West to normalise pedophilia. A significant section of psychologists has been arguing that pedophilia is a sexual orientation at par with homosexuality. Things have reached such dire straits that self-confessed pedophiles are now writing articles on mainstream media accusing others of being monsters.

A new fad is also gaining momentum simultaneously that calls itself ‘Virtuous pedophiles‘. These are pedophiles who claim they have never touched a child inappropriately but that is a very dubious claim to make. Documentaries have also been made in an attempt to portray pedophiles in better light.

The rebranding of pedophiles as “minor attracted persons is also part of the same disturbing effort.