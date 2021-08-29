On August 29, Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait went to the hospital to check on injured “farmers” who got injured in yesterday’s lathi charge in Karnal. Alongside, one man who drew the attention of several netizens was Virender Narwal, brother of Congress leader Surinder Narwal. Notably, Surinder Narwal held several posts in Congress party over the year. Currently, he is the President of the Karnal district Congress committee.

Who are Surinder and Virender Narwal?

Surinder Narwal is a Congress leader from Karnal. He is currently the President of the Karnal district Congress committee. He started his journey with Congress in 1997 as President of Block Congress Committee. He has been seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on some occasions.

Virender Narwal, who is often seen with Rakesh Tikait in a farmer’s attire, is a businessman. He not only deals in services related to showroom establishment under Narusons Sales Corp but also owns distributorship and chain of exclusive showrooms in South India. Their mother, Prakashvati Narwal, is Chairperson Zila Parishad, Karnal.

When we scrolled through the profiles of both the brothers, we found out that they have been a part of farmer protests for a long time. In May 2021, they installed black flags at Naruson House to show support for the farmer protests.

In March 2021, Tikait had visited Naruson House, owned by Virender Narwal, when he was doing panchayats in different villages to lure more farmers to join the protests.

One post that has been making rounds on social media platforms is related to his visit to Jaipur with Rakesh Tikait, where they were seen enjoying their time at a luxurious palace.

It seems like Virender Narwal has been working alongside Rakesh Tikait from the very beginning of the protests, and he was seen talking about inspecting work-related installing washrooms and other facilities for the farmers possibly illegally on the roadside near the Singhu border.

In some posts, he was seen helping to build the temporary washrooms while terming it as bathroom sewa.

Farmer protests

Farmer protests against the three Agriculture laws have been going on since September 2020, when the laws were enacted. In November 2020, protesters started to gather around Delhi and made makeshift tent cities to ensure they can stay and protest against the government for a long time. In the last nine months, the alleged protesting farmers have come under the scanner for many wrong reasons. From connections to Khalistani and Naxal elements to accusations of rape and sexual assaults have clouded the protests.

The most disturbing situation was created by the protestors who turned into rioters on January 26. On Republic Day, a group of rioters managed to enter Delhi from unauthorized route on the pretext of a tractor rally and hoisted two flags with the Sikh holy symbol on Red Fort. During the riots, over 300 police personnel were injured, and crores worth of property was damaged.