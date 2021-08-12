On August 12, Members of Parliament from opposition parties accused marshals of using force against them on Wednesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even accused the government of bringing people from outside who posed as marshals and beat up opposition leaders. However, video feeds from August 11 inside Rajya Sabha show a whole different story. Know The Nation published a chronology of events with videos to show how the opposition MPs created ruckus in the Parliament and unleashed violence against the marshals.

At 6:02 PM, TMC MP Dola Sen places a loop around TMC MP Santa Chaturvedi, and they kept shouting “democracy killed” in the Well of the House.

#BREAKINGNEWS Thread: Chronological Events at RS Chamber on 11th Aug'21



6.02 PM: TMC's @Dolasen7 places clothes loop around fellow TMC MP & keeps shouting 'Democracy k*lled' in the well of the house.

At 6:22 PM, Sen pushed and obstructed the way of Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

#BREAKINGNEWS Events at RS Chamber on 11th Aug'21



6.22 PM: @Dolasen7 pushes & obstructs way of H.Leader of the House & Parliamentary Aff. Min. @JoshiPralhad



6.26 PM: @NasirHussainINC INC, @priyankac19 Shiv Sena & @ArpitaGhoshMP TMC tear papers in the well of the house. pic.twitter.com/i2zoj7OGfw — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) August 12, 2021

At 6:26 PM, TMC leader Nasir Hussain, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC leader Arpita Ghosh torn paper in the Well of the House.

At 6:31 PM, Congress leaders P Devi Netam and Chhaya Verma pushed and dragged a lady officer. They banged her head as well. Then Netam was seen dragging the lady Marshal while trying to hit her head with the shoulder.

At 6:33 PM, Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora climbed on a marshal and tried to reach the chair of the Rajya Sabha.

#BREAKINGNEWS Events at RS Chamber on 11th Aug'21



6:31 PM: Chhattisgarh @NetamPhulodevi INC with @ChhayaVermaCG INC push, drag the lady Marshal & bang her head with shoulder.



6:33 PM: @ripunbora INC climbs on Marshal & tries to reach to chair.#ParliamentInsulted pic.twitter.com/VW40KExctC — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) August 12, 2021

At 6:40 PM, TMC leader Derek O’Brien was seen recording the House, Well, Marshal and others.

#BREAKINGNEWS Events at RS Chamber on 11th Aug'21



18:40 @derekobrienmp TMC seen recording the House, Well, Marshal & others

At 7:04 PM, all the opposition leaders walked out of the Parliament, and the opposition leader gave the point of order. At 7:05 PM, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor and Dola Sen were seen standing on the first benches.

It is evident with the video evidence that the leaders of opposition unruly behaviour led to the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders not only disrupted the working of the house but also assaulted Marshals on duty.