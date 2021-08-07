Mumbai: Bomb scare at 3 railway stations and Amitabh Bachchan’s residence turns out to be a hoax, two detained

Two people have been detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police in connection with a hoax bomb scare at 3 railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The accused were arrested from the neighbouring district, Thane.

One of the detainees is a truck driver, said a police official.

“Mumbai Crime Branch’s CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai,” said Police.

According to the statement issued by the Mumbai Police, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, following which a combing operation was launched. In the searches conducted by the Mumbai Police, along with Railway Police, no suspicious object was found. Though the call turned out to be a hoax, the police have increased the security cover in the said locations.

Earlier the police said that they were trying to trace the location and identity of the caller.

“Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan,” police said.