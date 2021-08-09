Mumbai’s Mankhurd Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi and 17 others have been booked by Mumbai Police for flouting COVID-19 norms. Azmi for his birthday celebrations arrived on a horse chariot brandishing a sword in the streets of Govandi. Azmi and his supporters not only disregarded the social-distancing guidelines but were also seen without masks.

As soon as the visuals of the birthday celebrations of the SP leader went viral on social media, the police swung into action.

A case has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai under sections 188 and 269 of IPC, Miscellaneous Provisions Act 37 (1) (2) and Sections 4 and 25 of Indian Arms Act. A further probe into the matter is underway.

A police official was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “The legislator, along with his party supporters, held a birthday celebration at various locations in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi between 5 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday.”

“During the celebration, the participants violated COVID-19 protocols as no social distancing was maintained and many of them were found not wearing masks,” he added.

Sword recovered from Abu Azmi birthday bash

As per reports, the police also recovered a sword from one party worker identified as Fawad Khan. Some others to be booked along with Abu Azmi include Ayesha Khan, Rukhsana Siddique, Saddam Khan, Atau Saeed Khan and Wasim Zafar Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra recorded 5,508 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.