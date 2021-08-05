Unruffled by the looming threat of the third wave of Covid-19, opposition parties like the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have reportedly taken out massive rallies in the heart of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively today.

According to reports, the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge gathering of people in the national capital today. In a place like Delhi, which became the epicentre of India’s Covid mismanagement, both during the first and the second wave, hundreds of thousands of people, were seen flouting the Covid norms, as they accumulated to catch a glimpse of the Gandhi scion.

Rahul Gandhi pontificates on how to manage Covid everyday from the pulpit of his Twitter account and then brazenly flouts Covid norms. But the problem is that neither his hypocrisy nor dishonesty is of any consequence in public life… pic.twitter.com/i2k1Ime6Bf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 5, 2021

As seen in the video, shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, most of the people, who are not even wearing masks, are falling on each other, as Rahul Gandhi takes the center stage to address the crowd.

Likewise, in Uttar Pradesh, keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav embarked on a ‘cycle yatra’ to attack the BJP government both in the state and centre over issues like price rise, unemployment, farm laws and crime rate.

In the video of this event too, thousands of SP supporters, flouting the Covid-19 norms, are seen huddling together. Most of the Akhilesh Yadav supporters, who have thronged the streets of the state capital, are seen without masks. Together with disrupting traffic during heavy traffic hours, the Samajwadi Party members are also shamelessly risking the lives of thousands of citizens amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Samajwadi Party-friendly ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh, who is notoriously known for fake news and propaganda and had come under scrutiny over her coverage of 2017 UP election coverage for appearing to be too ‘pro-Samajwadi Party’, shared a snippet of the event on Twitter captioning it: “Noida channels would keep asking where is the opposition but will refuse to see the opposition whenever it is on the streets”.

Noida channels would keep asking where is the opposition but will refuse to see the opposition whenever it is on the streets. pic.twitter.com/J7WPu382QD — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 5, 2021

On expected lines, the self-proclaimed journalist Rohini Singh, in her Tweet, goes on to pontificate Uttar Pradesh journalists but does not even mention once how the Samajwadi loyalists and supporters have completely disregarded the Covid protocols while embarking on their show of strength before the UP Assembly elections.

Pictures and videos of these two events doing the round on social media platforms have invited the wrath of Netizens, who have called out Congress bigwig Rahul Gandhi and the SP supremo for their hypocrisy.

Congress former party leader Shehzad Poonawala Tweeted how for these ‘Lutyen experts’, “”Secular” cycle rallies are Covid proof! Eid celebrations in Kerala are Covid proof Sansad Gherao by Rahul Gandhi & IYC is Covid proof Only Kumbh Mela is a SUPER SPREADER”.

As per Lutyens experts….



“Secular” cycle rallies are Covid proof!

Eid celebrations in Kerala are Covid proof

Sansad Gherao by rahul Gandhi & IYC is Covid proof



Only Kumbh Mela is a SUPER SPREADER 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vJuLWxtua6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2021

If hypocrisy had a face it would look like this



Where are those people who called KUMBH MELA SUPER SPREADER



Is there Fevicol in your mouth now? pic.twitter.com/n0ujHPZhln — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2021

Sharing a snippet from the past in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tries his utmost best to vilify the Hindu’s Kumbh Mela characterising it as a Covid ‘super spreader’ event, Shehzad Poonawala, in another Tweet writes: “If hypocrisy had a face it would look like this”.

It becomes important to recall here, how the exposed Congress Toolkit entailed a plan of action for the Congress leaders and supporters to exploit the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country to target the Modi government and revive its own moribund political fortunes.

The document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ in the toolkit had highlighted how the ‘Kumbh mela’ is to be used to malign the Hindu festival and the ruling party. The “toolkit” suggested politicizing the congregation by repeatedly labelling it as a ‘super spreader’ to hint at BJP’s Hindu politics.