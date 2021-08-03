A video of Shiv Sena goons damaging the ‘Adani’ signboard near Mumbai’s international airport went viral on social media. Reportedly, several Shiv Sainiks on Monday barged into the landscaped garden at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), uprooted the Adani signboard and planted saffron flags.

Taking the political gimmick to the next level, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying, “Airport’s name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They wrote ‘Adani Airport’. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is the country’s pride. They have done the vandalism. 2-3 people don’t follow laws.”

NCP leader Nawab Malik gave out a similar statement inviting a backlash. “Mumbai airport has been named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Adani group took over management control of the airport but the way ‘Adani Airport’ was displayed in front of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hurt people’s sentiments,” remarked Malik.

However, here’s a video showing how much he revers Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In this video supposedly from 2020, several NCP leaders can be seen chanting “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai,” however, Malik can be seen standing stiff. The video is once again going viral after Malik claimed that Adani had installed ‘Adani Airport’ signboard in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue.

Has the Adani Group actually bought the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport?

Adani Group, which has been on the hit-list of the ‘andolanjeevis’ in the recent past, was accused of acquiring the ownership of the Mumbai airport. However, contrary to rumors and allegations, the airport is not ‘owned’ but the Adani group has taken over the management of Mumbai International Airport, from the GVK Group.

In response to the allegations, the spokesperson of Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL), the group’s flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises’ wholly-owned subsidiary, assured that the company had merely replaced the previous branding(GVK) with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to CSMIA’s name.

“The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms & guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large”, the Adani Airport spokesperson added.