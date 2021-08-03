Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state attorney general Letitia James said on Tuesday. The comments were made on the basis of an investigation that was conducted after allegations surfaced against the Governor last year.

The investigation concluded that his administration was a “hostile work environment”, “rife with fear and intimidation.” Two outside lawyers were roped in for the investigation. Andrew Cuomo is the brother of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, often called ‘Fredo’ by his critics.

Letitia James said at a press conference that Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law.” According to James, the report presents “a deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture” in a “a toxic workplace.”

In addition to state government employees, Cuomo also harassed women outside of it. On at least one occasion, he and his associates attempted to retaliate against one woman who accused him of misconduct.

One accuser had said that apart from kissing her in his office, Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.” Andrew Cuomo has regularly denied any wrongdoing on his part and claimed that he never harassed or abused anyone.

Under pressure to resign amidst the allegations, he had insisted that he would not resign. Apart from the sexual misconduct allegations, Cuomo is also accused to have given an order in connection of the Covid-19 pandemic that directly contributed to the death of senior citizens in nursing homes.

Subsequently, he was accused of covering up the actual number of deaths. Despite the allegations, he penned a book on ‘leadership’ during the Covid-19 pandemic and remains a darling of the mainstream media.