Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Do you know what it means to be “Cuomosexual”? Before you go educate yourselves about this new form of gender identity for fear of being cancelled, let me tell you it isn’t like that. But all the woke kids are doing it anyway.

Meet Trevor Noah, host of the Daily Show. The other day, he posted a withering critique of how India is handling the so-called farmer protests. The other thing, Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual.” No, this is not an attack on his gender identity. This is an attack on his intellectual dishonesty. And how Trevor and the rest of global liberal media chose partisan boot-licking over the lives of human beings.

I will explain. First, remember this screaming New York Times headline from August last year?

New York Times article

Good job, New York Times. Good job rubbing it into the faces of the brown-skinned people of a formerly colonized country. Without your amazing journalism, how would we know how bad our lives are? We are poor, we have weak healthcare systems, rampant corruption and a Hindu nationalist government, the last one being the worst of all. Over there in China, your newspaper calls it ‘patriotism.’ Over here in India, you call it ‘nationalism.’ Because Americans love the word ‘patriotism’ but think that ‘nationalism’ is associated with Hitler. Make it easy for you to demonize us that way.

So tell us New York Times, around the same time last year, how were things going under your nose?

New York Post article

Andrew Cuomo is the ‘liberal’ governor of the state of New York. And his top aide just admitted, on tape, on a conference call with fellow members of Cuomo’s Democratic party, that they covered up thousands of Covid deaths of nursing home patients.

And I literally mean thousands. They admitted 8711 Covid deaths of nursing home patients, when the real number is at least 15049 that we (now) know of. That is not too far from at least half of all Covid deaths being covered up.

And what was the motivation for this cover up? Listen to the damning confession from the governor’s aide:

” “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting.

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”

In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.”

“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.”

They were worried that the federal authorities under President Trump might start an investigation if they revealed the real numbers. They were worried that the real numbers would allow Trump to attack Cuomo and other liberal governors everywhere from New Jersey to Michigan to California. With the election in two months, this would be bad for their party. And so, like any good banana republic, the liberals in charge of New York decided to “freeze” the data.

Dear New York Times, this happened right under your nose. While you were busy mocking and kicking India for our plight.

Trump is no longer in office. Biden is from their own party. Now, there is nothing to fear from federal agencies under him. And so, the “liberals” come out with the facts. By the way, the liberals apologized, but not to the families of the thousands of victims whose deaths they covered up. They apologized to fellow liberal politicians in their own party for making them uncomfortable against opposition attacks.

Dear New York Times, how close are you to being the official mouthpiece of the liberals who run the world’s most powerful banana republic?

Remember how the BBC wanted to know if India is hiding Covid deaths?

BBC article

Same month of August, by the way, when New York liberals were covering up dead bodies to win an election. I have drawn a simple schematic diagram to help the BBC understand its mistake.

A schematic diagram to help the BBC understand its mistake.

So, what’s ‘Cuomosexual,’ by the way? Even as liberals were tearing India apart with their “investigative” journalism, their cheerleaders were egging on the good work of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Apparently, his daily briefings on the Coronavirus were so informative that a number of people in media and American liberal intelligentsia decided to label themselves “Cuomosexuals.” In other words, they were turned on by Cuomo’s press conferences. Watch Governor Cuomo soak in the adulation.

Indeed, the first question from the interviewer was : “Can I say that I am Cuomosexual?” You can click the link and check it. I am not making this up.

Yes, folks, this is what hard-hitting journalism looks like when a white liberal comes face to face with a white liberal politician. Now imagine the kinds of questions that global liberals have for us brown-skinned Indians.

Do you know what else Cuomo did? He sent 9000 ‘recovering’ Coronavirus patients into New York nursing homes. Not fully recovered patients who might have then infected the others in those nursing homes. You know, already sick people, elderly people, the ones most likely to die from Covid. Imagine the blatant disregard for human life.

And don’t forget the smiles of American liberal media as they declare themselves ‘Cuomosexual.’ Their fingers are all pointed at India. Why use water cannon? Getting water out of your clothes can be such a pain.

In fact, Cuomo’s press conferences became such a big hit that they gave him an Emmy award! Again, I’m not making this up. Look at the smugness as Andrew Cuomo touts his award winning leadership on CNN.

The anchor doing the interview? That’s CNN’s top primetime host Chris Cuomo. Yes, same last name as NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. They are in fact, brothers. Same dad. Same mom. Thankfully, Chris did not tell brother Andrew whether he was feeling ‘Cuomosexual.’ That would have been just plain weird.

That’s CNN if you are a rich, white privileged liberal. If you are an Indian Hindu, that’s entirely different.

Bully the Indians. Grovel before the Chinese. And declare yourself ‘Cuomosexual’ in front of white American liberals. That’s wokeness in a nutshell. The New York Times and all their friends were busy busting India’s handling of the Coronavirus, while their liberal gods back home were covering up dead bodies to win an election. Right under its nose, the New York Times could not see the suffering of their own people. The ‘Cuomosexuals’ were far too turned on by their liberal governor and fantasies of poverty porn in India. Let that sink in.

You know who paid the price here? The common people of New York. The thousands of victims whose deaths were covered up. And their families. The thousands of “recovering” patients who were sent into nursing homes and the thousands more who contracted the virus from them. Yes, common people everywhere bear the brunt of wokeness and liberalism. That’s why nobody cares about the 28,000 political murders under Left rule in Bengal between 1977 and 1996. But ever since 2014, darr ka mahaul hai…