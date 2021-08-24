After receiving a rousing welcome by the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medalist and wrestler Ravi Dahiya has fulfilled a personal spiritual resolve after reaching home.

Hitesh Shankar, the editor of Panchjanya Weekly, informed that Dahiya’s family had lit an Akhand Jyot at his home to fulfil his wish of winning a medal at the Olympics.

As Dahiya returned home after winning a silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020, he paid obeisance and performed the ritual of ‘Jalabhishek’ of Shivling at a temple.

The images are winning the internet with some netizens referring to him as ‘real-life Bahubali.’

In 2020, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Poonia and others had trekked to the world’s highest Shiva temple at Tunganath, Uttarakhand.

Ravi Dahiya visited Jammu to thank his motivator

The Olympian on Monday reached Jammu to thank his motivator Vickrant Mahajan. “Very few people know that to accomplish this unparalleled feat for the nation, I had been motivated by Jammu-based Vickrant Mahajan,” informed Dahiya.

Dahiya connected with Mahajan a couple of years back when the latter had started a campaign called GoAthlete Program to motivate Indian athletes for the Tokyo Games.

“Initially my goal was to just qualify for the Olympics but Vickrant inspired me to set the goal for a medal and asked me to commit wholeheartedly to it,” added Dahiya in praise of his mentor.

“Together, we have worked out a vision for the next 10 years and this is just the beginning,” concluded Dahiya. Speaking to ANI, Dahiya stated, “Coach and motivator are two different persons and have their different roles. We may achieve better results with the help of a sports motivator.”

Dahiya had been felicitated by the UP government and was also welcomed at a grand event at his village recently. The Delhi government has decided to name his childhood school after the wrestling star.

In a historic feat, Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in the 57kg freestyle category of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi was the second Indian wrestler ever to reach the Olympic final, after Sushil Kumar.