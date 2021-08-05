In a historic feat, Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya win the silver medal in the 57kg freestyle category of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday, Ravi Dahiya lost his bout against Russian wrestler Zaur Uguev in the final by a score of 7-4 to win the silver medal in the 57kg freestyle category of the Tokyo Olympic. His medal in the Olympics is the second-ever individual silver medal in the wrestling event at the Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya takes Silver! 🥈#TeamIndia wrestler goes down fighting to the two-time world champion Uguev Zavur! 👏👏#Olympics | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/r7j3BQyFLJ — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 5, 2021

Ravi was the second Indian wrestler ever to reach the Olympic final, after double medallist Sushil Kumar. Ravi Kumar has become the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav (1952 Helsinki Games), Sushil Kumar (2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Games), Yogeshwar Dutt (2012 London Olympics) and Sakshi Malik (2016 Rio Olympics).

Ravi Dahiya had defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Georgi Valentinov of Bulgaria by technical superiority. In the semifinals, he was up against the Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan. Ravi Dahiya came back from a 2-9 down point to pin his opponent Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category to enter the finals.

Earlier, the Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history after they won an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze.