Sunday, August 1, 2021
Olympics: Team India makes it semi-finals in Hockey, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh plays petty politics

Hockey is a team sport with 10 field players and 1 goalkeeper and has members from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala other than Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh gets schooled as Team India makes it to semi-finals in Hockey
Indian Men’s Hockey team today beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo Olympics. This happened for the first time in 49 years. As everyone in India celebrated this historical moment, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was busy playing petty regional politics.

Taking to Twitter, while he congratulated the team, he singled out the 3 players who scored a goal and pointed out that all three of them were from Punjab.

In a tweet, he said that all 3 goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh, all three players from Punjab.

On his tweet, Punjab CM received flak for using this moment of pride of India for playing petty regional politics.

Netizens corrected how all three goals were played by Indian players.

Sikh netizens too pointed out how the players who made India proud were Indian first when on field.

Many were disappointed that Captain Amarinder Singh resorted to such regional politics.

Meanwhile, India will take on Belgium on Tuesday in the semifinal.

Team OpIndia wishes the Team India all the very best. #GoForGold

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

