Indian Men’s Hockey team today beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo Olympics. This happened for the first time in 49 years. As everyone in India celebrated this historical moment, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was busy playing petty regional politics.

Taking to Twitter, while he congratulated the team, he singled out the 3 players who scored a goal and pointed out that all three of them were from Punjab.

Stellar performance by the Indian Men’s Hockey team at #TokyoOlympics to beat Great Britain by 3-1 & entering Olympic top 4 after 41 years. Happy to note that all 3 goals were scored by Punjab players Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh & Hardik Singh. Congratulations…go for Gold! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MgQiLFOf8K — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 1, 2021

In a tweet, he said that all 3 goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh, all three players from Punjab.

Hockey is a team sport with 10 field players and 1 goalkeeper and has members from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala other than Punjab.

On his tweet, Punjab CM received flak for using this moment of pride of India for playing petty regional politics.

Netizens corrected how all three goals were played by Indian players.

Very Happy to Note

All 3 goals were scored by Indian Players 👏#TokyoOlympics2020 #hockeyindia — Tajinder Singh Sran (@TajinderSTS) August 1, 2021

Sikh netizens too pointed out how the players who made India proud were Indian first when on field.

BEING A SIKH , I MUST SAY THEY ARE INDIANS FIRST WHEN PLAYING OLYMPIC… If other players donot assist ball , how would they score… — DILPREET Singh (@DILPREETSHERGIL) August 1, 2021

Many were disappointed that Captain Amarinder Singh resorted to such regional politics.

Not expected from you Sir……

Every goal was scored by an INDIAN…..

Punjabis did not score… Neither did a Malayali save goals……

We had an Indian Goal keeper! — Ankur Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@ChatyTheCheetah) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, India will take on Belgium on Tuesday in the semifinal.

Team OpIndia wishes the Team India all the very best. #GoForGold