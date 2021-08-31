Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeSportsCricketOn Javagal Srinath's birthday, video of his inswinging delivery in the 1991 match against...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

On Javagal Srinath’s birthday, video of his inswinging delivery in the 1991 match against West Indies is going viral, watch

Jinit Jain
Javagal Srinath celebrates his 52nd birthday on August 31, 2021
Javagal Srinath celebrating with his team mates after taking a wicket(Image Courtesy: ESPN)
10

The former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. On this occasion, netizens took to Twitter to wish the legendary fast bowler on his birthday and shared a video of a cracker of a delivery he bowled during a match against West Indies in 1991 that has now gone viral on the internet.

The video is from an India-West Indies ODI match played in 1991 at Perth when Srinath delivers a magical ball that pitches on leg stump line and drifts further away to castle the West Indian southpaw. The batsman looks in utter bewilderment after the absolute ripper of a ball from Srinath hits the stumps and knocks off the bails, sending him back to the pavilion.

The video of the flawless delivery was also shared by the official Twitter account of Cricket Australia to wish the fast bowler on his birthday.

ESPN Cricinfo also shared the clip of Srinath scalping the West Indian batsman with a blinder.

Another medium fast-bowler, Venkatesh Prasad also took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to his former teammate. Prasad shared a picture of Srinath when he had worn a turban and said that he was one of the finest genuine fast bowlers India had ever produced.

The Indian cricket team today has a world-beating fast bowling unit, comprising of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj. Such talent and pedigree have seldom been India’s metier in cricket. India has predominantly been a country that has produced batting legends but lacked in yielding fast-bowling heroes.

However, Javagal Srinath was the outlier who stepped up the plate and spearheaded the Indian bowling attack, becoming a pivotal part of the team in the early 90s and 2000s. Popularly known as “Mysore Express”, Srinath was the first bowler for India to take 300 ODI wickets. He took a total of 551 wickets in his tenure and still holds the joint record of being the highest wicket-taker for India in a world cup along with Zaheer Khan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,387FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com