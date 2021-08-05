“Today, the date of August 5, has once again brought enthusiasm and excitement for all of us,” remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. Referring to the bronze medal won by the men’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi said that on the same date in the last two years, two important events took place, abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in 2020.

आज 5 अगस्त की तारीख, फिर एक बार हम सभी के लिए, उत्साह और उमंग लेकर आई है।



आज ही, ओलंपिक के मैदान पर देश के युवाओं ने हॉकी के अपने गौरव को फिर स्थापित करने की तरफ बड़ी छलांग लगाई है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2021

While speaking with the beneficiaries and reminiscing the historic decision taken on August 05, 2019, PM Modi said in Hindi, “It is only on 5th August, when two years ago the country had further strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat by removing Article 370 and making every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir full participant of every right, every facility.”

आज की ये 5 अगस्त की तारीख बहुत विशेष बन गई है।



ये 5 अगस्त ही है, जब 2 साल पहले देश ने एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत की भावना को और सशक्त किया था।



5 अगस्त को ही, आर्टिकल-370 को हटाकर जम्मू कश्मीर के हर नागरिक को हर अधिकार, हर सुविधा का पूरा भागीदार बनाया गया था: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2021

Invoking memories of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi said that it was this day last year when Indians took the first step towards the construction of a grand Ram temple after hundreds of years. “Ram temple is being constructed at a rapid pace in Ayodhya today,” he informed.

यही 5 अगस्त है जब कोटि-कोटि भारतीयों ने सैकड़ों साल बाद भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण की तरफ पहला कदम रखा।



आज अयोध्या में तेजी से राम मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2021

While congratulating the Indian men’s hockey team for a spectacular win at Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi exclaimed that this day has given yet another reason for Indians to rejoice.

Interaction with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with eight women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He began his conversation by encouraging the beneficiaries to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and urged them to not believe in rumors.

The PM interacted and enquired about the scheme benefits with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

He expressed satisfaction over how every grain of the scheme was reaching the beneficiaries indicating an end to the corrupt political system. “The way Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented in the state defines the new Uttar Pradesh. During previous regimes, foodgrains meant for the poor were looted,” he said.

As per an official statement, as many as 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting ration free of cost through the scheme.

“Nobody thought UP could contribute to nation’s development”

Prime Minister Modi also elaborated on Uttar Pradesh’s past and present. “In the past decades, Uttar Pradesh was always seen through the prism of politics. Nobody even discussed how UP could play an advanced role in the development of the country,” said Modi in Hindi.

The PM also shared his resolve to uplift the state. “This decade is in a way the decade of Uttar Pradesh to make up for the shortfall in the last 7 decades,” concluded Modi.

ये दशक एक तरह से उत्तर प्रदेश के पिछले 7 दशकों में जो कमी हुई उसकी भरपाई करने का दशक है।



ये काम यूपी के सामान्य युवाओं, हमारी बेटियों, गरीब, दलित, वंचित, पिछड़ों की पर्याप्त भागीदारी और उनको बेहतर अवसर दिए बगैर नहीं हो सकता: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2021

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance and inaugurated the event.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana was announced in March 2020 post the imposition of the lockdown owing to the pandemic. The scheme is a comprehensive relief package of Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore for the poor to help them fight the battle against the coronavirus.