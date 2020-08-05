Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing the Bhoomi Pujan to begin the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Watch live as history is created.
Home News Reports Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Updated:
Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Watch live as history is created.
Support Us
Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford
Trending now
Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as Congress stalwarts celebrate the construction of...
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.
Recently Popular
Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
News Reports
Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
News Reports
Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as Congress stalwarts celebrate the construction of...
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Entertainment
Hussain Haidry rues inaction by ‘progressive non-Muslims’ for not protesting against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Hussain Haidry lamented that people should have hit the streets and stalled the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Entertainment
Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
News Reports
Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir
IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.
News Reports
On the anniversary of 370 abrogation, Pakistan releases new political map claiming Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh as its own
Abrogation of Article 370 continues to sting Pakistan as it releases a new political map, laying sovereign claim on Jammu and Kashmir and thereby junking its long-held position of fighting for the self-determination of Kashmiris
Opinions
Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
News Reports
‘Naam mita do Babur ka’: BJP leader Vijay Goel recommends renaming ‘Babur road’ in Delhi
The politician superimposed a poster that read '5 August road' on the signboard that earlier carried the name of the Mughal tyrant Babur.
News Reports
ISIS terrorist from Kerala involved in Afghanistan suicide bombing in Jalalabad: Reports
On Sunday, a terror attack perpetrated by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a prison complex in Jalalabad in Afghanistan has reportedly led to the escape of 300 inmates.
Crime
Meerut: Sohail posed as Hindu, tried to kidnap Dalit girl when exposed, family alleges police of inaction
The family alleged that Sohail was posing as a Hindu to befriend the Dalit girl from Meerut for the last six months.