Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Reports Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

Watch live as history is created.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today
2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing the Bhoomi Pujan to begin the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Watch live as history is created.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram mandir bhoomi pujan live, ram mandir bhoomi pujan live video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
News Reports

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as Congress stalwarts celebrate the construction of...

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Entertainment Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Opinions Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir

Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
News Reports

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as Congress stalwarts celebrate the construction of...

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more
Entertainment

Hussain Haidry rues inaction by ‘progressive non-Muslims’ for not protesting against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry lamented that people should have hit the streets and stalled the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Read more
Entertainment

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

On the anniversary of 370 abrogation, Pakistan releases new political map claiming Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh as its own

OpIndia Staff -
Abrogation of Article 370 continues to sting Pakistan as it releases a new political map, laying sovereign claim on Jammu and Kashmir and thereby junking its long-held position of fighting for the self-determination of Kashmiris
Read more
Opinions

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naam mita do Babur ka’: BJP leader Vijay Goel recommends renaming ‘Babur road’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The politician superimposed a poster that read '5 August road' on the signboard that earlier carried the name of the Mughal tyrant Babur.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist from Kerala involved in Afghanistan suicide bombing in Jalalabad: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, a terror attack perpetrated by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a prison complex in Jalalabad in Afghanistan has reportedly led to the escape of 300 inmates.
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Sohail posed as Hindu, tried to kidnap Dalit girl when exposed, family alleges police of inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The family alleged that Sohail was posing as a Hindu to befriend the Dalit girl from Meerut for the last six months.
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,889FansLike
421,666FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com