Friday, August 6, 2021
‘Won Bronze with Durga Maa’s blessing’: PV Sindhu visits Kanaka Durga Temple again, prays for Gold in 2024 Olympics

Sindhu was offered the poorna kumbha swagata — a traditional welcomer. Temple Executive officer, Bhramaramba presented her a photograph of Goddess Kanaka Durga, presiding deity of Indrakeeladri, prasadam and silk robes amidst Vedic chants.

PV Sindhu visits Kanaka Durga Temple, prays for Gold in 2024 Olympics
PV Sindhu created history as she became the first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympic games. She won the Silver Medal in Badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The ace shuttler defeated He Bingjiao of China 21- 13, 21-15 in the Bronze Medal match.

After her historic win, PV Sindhu visited the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Friday to pray for Gold in the next Olympics.

PV Sindhu visits Kanaka Durga Temple, prays for Gold in 2024 Olympics

Later, speaking to the media she said that she had set her eyes on the 2024 Olympics and she prayed that she could win the Gold medal for her nation. She also said that she visited the Durga temple before going to the Olympics and won the bronze medal with goddess blessings.

After her historic victory, PV Sindhu went back to her hometown, Hyderabad, where she got a rousing reception from her family.

After winning the medal, when the State Government welcomed her in Vijayawada, Sindhu said, “I feel very happy to be here. I’m thankful to my parents, they’ve been very supportive. They themselves have been volleyball players”.

