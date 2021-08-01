Sunday, August 1, 2021
PV Sindhu creates history with Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics, greetings pour in from all quarters

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi congratulated PV Sindhu on her mammoth achievement.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Doordarshan Sports/Twitter
PV Sindhu created history on Sunday as she became the first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympic games. She won the Silver Medal in Badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ace shuttler defeated He Bingjiao of China 21- 13, 21-15 in the Bronze Medal match.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all quarters after her monumental achievement. President of India Ram Nath Kovind himself heaped praises on her following the win.

Prime Minister wished her sharing a photograph of them together.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, said that India is proud of her achievement. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wished PV Sindhu on her achievement as well.

Silver Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu posted a congratulatory message too.

The BCCI and others congratulated PV Sindhu after she made history.

PV Sindhu has secured India a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu won the first.

