PV Sindhu created history on Sunday as she became the first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympic games. She won the Silver Medal in Badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ace shuttler defeated He Bingjiao of China 21- 13, 21-15 in the Bronze Medal match.

#TokyoOlympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze medal after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women's singles match



India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver medal in the Games. pic.twitter.com/UNdOfTBuSP — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all quarters after her monumental achievement. President of India Ram Nath Kovind himself heaped praises on her following the win.

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Prime Minister wished her sharing a photograph of them together.

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, said that India is proud of her achievement. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wished PV Sindhu on her achievement as well.

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸



You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !



An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return!



YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020

Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

Congratulations on scripting history at the #Olympics #PVSindhu



The first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.



Your bronze medal win has charged up an entire nation. 🥉 pic.twitter.com/AXGHKe3wlU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 1, 2021

Silver Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu posted a congratulatory message too.

The BCCI and others congratulated PV Sindhu after she made history.

Wow #PVSindhu ,

Simply superb.

Two Olympics, two medals , and a nation super proud. pic.twitter.com/vCqt7qU4AV — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 1, 2021

Medals in successive Olympics.#PVSindhu , you have made the country proud.

Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu has secured India a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu won the first.