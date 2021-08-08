Sunday, August 8, 2021
Rajasthan: Dalit minor girl gang-rape in Alwar, main accused Talim and Amin Khan threatened the victim to make her obscene video viral

The accused wanted to be 'friends' with the girl and when she rejected the advances, they intoxicated her and then gangraped her repeatedly.

Dalit minor girl gang raped in Alwar, Rajasthan (Image: Telegraph)
1

On August 7, a case of gang rape of a Dalit minor girl has come to light in Bas village of Raunpur, Baroda Meo, district Alwar, Rajasthan. Reports suggest that Talim and Amin Khan, the main accused in the case, also made a pornographic video of the 16-years-old and threatened her that they would make the video viral if she tried to tell anyone. She was gang-raped thrice. On Saturday, the girl’s father filed a case of gang rape against the four accused in Baroda Meo Police station.

As per the Police, the victim lives in a hostel in Alwar. Two youth in her neighbourhood in the village had been pressuring her for friendship, which she repeatedly denied. On February 2, 2021, Talim and Amin again pressurized her for friendship while she was going to government school from home. When she declined, they gave her a drink laced with sedatives.

According to the complaint filed by the father, the victim fell unconscious after having the drink and was taken to the nearby fields. The accused gang raped her and made a pornographic video of her. When she regained consciousness, they threatened her not to tell anyone else they would kill her and the family. They continued to blackmail her based on the video clip they made and gang-raped her several times.

Apart from raping her repeatedly, they allegedly also extorted money from her. The victim has alleged that they took her to E-Mitra and withdrew around Rs 7,500 in three instalments. She did not reveal what was happening to her to anyone out of fear. However, the daughter-in-law in the family came to know about the incident and informed the family. The father of the victim reached out to the Police and filed a case against the accused.

SHO Chandrashekhar, Barodameo Police Station, said that a case had been registered against the two accused and the associates. An investigation is underway.

