Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya entered the finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 57kg category of the wrestling event after his sensational win on Wednesday against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal.

With the win, Ravi Kumar Dahiya became just the second Indian wrestler ever to enter the Olympics final after Sushil Kumar back in the 2012 London Olympics. During the game, Ravi Dahiya showed great courage, commitment and determination to clinch the victory despite trailing by a huge margin.

However, Dahiya had to endure a brutal bite on his arm to reach the historic win. In the last few seconds of the semi-finals match, when Ravi Dahiya was attempting a pin down Sanayev, the Kazakhstan wrestler bit him hard on his right arm leaving quite severe injury marks.

The shocking act was recorded on camera, which later went viral on the internet.

Noor Islam doing what he could do the best. pic.twitter.com/qFaxy8E6MT — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) August 4, 2021

Like a true sportsman, however, Dahiya never gave up and successfully pulled off a last-minute takedown, which is rated as one of the iconic moments of Indian wrestling history.

Here is a closer look at the incident:

Image Source: News18

Ravi Dahiya came back from a 2-9 down point to pin his opponent Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category at Tokyo.

Dahiya will now take on Zaur Uguev of Russia in the final on Thursday and can potentially become India’s second-ever individual gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.