Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeSportsWatch: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya gets bitten by Kazakhstan athlete while competing to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Watch: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya gets bitten by Kazakhstan athlete while competing to reach finals of Tokyo Olympics

Dahiya will now take on Zaur Uguev of Russia in the final on Thursday and can potentially become India's second-ever individual gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

OpIndia Staff
Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya brutally bitten during semifinals match/ Image Source: News18
4

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya entered the finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 57kg category of the wrestling event after his sensational win on Wednesday against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal.

With the win, Ravi Kumar Dahiya became just the second Indian wrestler ever to enter the Olympics final after Sushil Kumar back in the 2012 London Olympics. During the game, Ravi Dahiya showed great courage, commitment and determination to clinch the victory despite trailing by a huge margin.

However, Dahiya had to endure a brutal bite on his arm to reach the historic win. In the last few seconds of the semi-finals match, when Ravi Dahiya was attempting a pin down Sanayev, the Kazakhstan wrestler bit him hard on his right arm leaving quite severe injury marks.

The shocking act was recorded on camera, which later went viral on the internet.

Like a true sportsman, however, Dahiya never gave up and successfully pulled off a last-minute takedown, which is rated as one of the iconic moments of Indian wrestling history.

Here is a closer look at the incident:

Image Source: News18

Ravi Dahiya came back from a 2-9 down point to pin his opponent Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category at Tokyo.

Dahiya will now take on Zaur Uguev of Russia in the final on Thursday and can potentially become India’s second-ever individual gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsravi dahiya, ravi dahiya bite, ravi dahiya kazakhstan player bite mark, ravi dahiya bite mark, tokyo olympics india, india tokyo olympics tally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,982FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com