A video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has gone viral on the internet where he was stopped by a CISF officer to first complete the security check before entering the Mumbai airport. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen reaching the Mumbai Airport to reportedly leave for Russia for the shoot of his upcoming movie Tiger 3.

As he reaches the airport, Salman Khan tries to breezily walk inside the airport without completing the mandatory security check at the entrance. With photographers screaming at him for pictures, Salman Khan, with his entourage, shows paltry respect for the security check while others waited in line.

At this time, a young CISF officer is seen stopping Salman Khan from entering the airport, asking him to get in line and complete his security check first. While the CISF officer stopped Salman Khan and asked him to complete his security check, he was also seen asking the photographers to take a step back.

The video that has now gone viral was posted by celebrity Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani. The video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arriving at the airport has received over 88,000 views already.

As the video went viral, there was a slew of reactions from Netizens. While most hailed the CISF officer for doing his duty diligently and not getting starstruck, Salman Khan fans, who often live in their own bubble, like most other Bollywood fans, hailed Salman Khan for standing in line to complete the security check after the CISF officer stopped him.

One user saluting the officer said, “Reel super hero countered by real super hero.”

Salute to officer.. Hope all will get inspire of him.. Do ur duty with utmost sincerity like him❤🇮🇳 — Varsha Singh (@varshaparmar6) August 20, 2021

While another netizen claimed that the CISF officer is her ‘real hero.’

Salute to this CISF officer



He is a hero for me 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — 🇮🇳 Indrani 🇮🇳 (@Anti_Congressi) August 20, 2021

Several Twitteratis pointed out how every citizen is equal when it comes to national security and one cannot compromise with it, applauding the officer.

We all citizens are equal. Thanks to the young CISF officer for the security checkup of Salman Khan at airport. pic.twitter.com/PSkFOhJqgE — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 20, 2021

The actor on Friday left for Russia along with his co-star and team for the shooting of Tiger 3. According to an IANS report, the actor will be shooting for 45-days non-stop for his upcoming movie. This segment is reportedly filled with action sequences and will see the duo shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey.