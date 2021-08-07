Actor Sherlyn Chopra, who was questioned in connection with a porn racket by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, made stunning revelations during her interview with India Today. Chopra said Kundra reportedly confessed to her that his wife, Shilpa Shetty, loved the videos in which she acted.

Chopra was reportedly called in for questioning about her relationship with Raj Kundra, who has been under arrest for his alleged involvement in the pornography case, via his former company Armsprime and his app HotShots.

Accusing Raj Kundra of tricking her into pornography, Chopra, in her interview with India Today said, “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He misled me by assuring me that whatever I was doing is for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty loves my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi nude and porn is not a big deal in today’s time, it’s casual everyone does it and I should do the same.”

Sherlyn Chopra further added, “When I met Raj Kundra for the first time, I thought my whole life would change. I thought I would get a big break. I never thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do wrong things.”

Describing about how she was deceived into shooting for porn and semi-porn, Sherlyn said, “I entered into an agreement with Armsprime and started making videos. Started with glamorous videos but gradually moved to bold films. Later, I was asked to do semi nude and full nude videos. I was always encouraged shooting such scenes. I was told that there was nothing wrong with it, because everyone does it.”

Chopra said she was inspired when Raj Kundra told her his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her videos and photos. She said when people like Shilpa Shetty lavish praises on your work, you lose the ability to understand what is right and what is wrong. “When Shilpa Shetty praises your work, you get all the more inspiration to continue what you are doing,” Chopra said.

Shilpa Shetty had earlier denied all allegations against her husband and alleged that she had no knowledge about the alleged pornography racket.

On Shilpa’s denial, Sherlyn Chopra said, “Shilpa is a very busy person. She might have forgotten. Sherlyn finally says, I am not against Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty. I am against pornography racket. If you are getting girls or women to do bold scenes, then tell them that they are making obscene videos and not glamorous videos.”

She further stated, “I was asked to take back my case. They asked me why I wanted to break up a happy family. They also threatened to destroy my career if I didn’t take back the case. I was very weak at that time and also stayed alone in Mumbai. I was receiving threats to take back the case.”

Shilpa Shetty defends her husband Raj Kundra after his arrest

Days after Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of producing pornographic films, actress Shilpa Shetty came out in defence of her husband.

While quoting a police official, the Indian daily, stated, “Shilpa Shetty said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms, and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot”. According to Mid-Day, she had denied her involvement in the production of the contentious videos.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. As per reports, he had appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for questioning, after which he was placed under arrest. Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress, please.” Raj Kundra has been sent to police remand till July 27.