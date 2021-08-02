Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra decided to break her silence and issue an official statement in connection with the porn racket case involving her husband and business magnate Raj Kundra. In the statement she said she would not like to make any comment in the case.

This is the actress first public statement since her husband’s arrest on July 19, 2021. The Bollywood actress took to her official social media handles to share the same.

In her statement, Shilpa Shetty maintained that she has not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so as the case against her husband is subjudice.

She has asked her fans to continue believing in her assuring that she would never let them down. She says that the last few days have been very difficult for her and her family on every front. They have been subjected to a lot of trolling. A lot of “rumours and accusations and unwarranted aspersions” have been cast on her and her family by the “media and (not so) well-wishers as well”.

The Bollywood actor claimed that a lot of false quotes have been attributed to her and half-baked information, whose veracity has not been verified, have been doing the rounds since the arrest of her husband.

Shetty urged people to refrain from believing rumours and respect her and her family’s ‘right to privacy’. She said she is a law-abiding citizen and does not deserve a media trial.

Placing her trust in Mumbai police and the Indian judiciary, Shilpa Shetty said her family is taking recourse to all available legal remedies.

Reiterating her philosophy as a celebrity of never complaining, never explaining, the Bollywood actress said she will continue to stick to her stand of ‘not commenting’ on the matter.

It may be recalled that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had on July 30, approached High Court asking for restrictions against defamatory content on social media and websites following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. The actor said in her plea that her public image has taken a hit after the controversy and demanded an unconditional apology from certain media houses. The actor also asked for the removal of stories and videos with defamatory content and asked for compensation of Rs 25 crore.

The Bombay High Court had, however, refused to grant an interim order saying that news reports based on police sources cannot be deemed defamatory.