On Monday (August 23), a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane for criticising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he forgot the year of Independence during his speech on August 15.

As per reports, the FIR was lodged following a complaint by the youth wing of Shiv Sena at Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune. Rane has been booked for using ‘objectionable language’ under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 (provocation to cause riot) and 505 (incite a class/community of people to another class or community).

According to a report by ABP News, another case was filed against Rane in Nashik after Shiv Sena city chief Sudhakar Badgujar registered an official complaint. Reportedly, the police have issued an arrest warrant against the BJP leader.

Maharashtra: FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC.



While speaking at the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Narayana Rane had remarked, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap.” Rane, an erstwhile member of the Shiv Sena, was removed from the party in 2005 and has been a vehement critic of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

While reacting to his comments, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut alleged that Rane had lost his mental balance after he was inducted into the Union Cabinet of the Modi government. “Modi should clean up his Cabinet by showing them the door. Rane was inducted in the Cabinet just to attack the Shiv Sena, and while doing his job, he stooped to a new low,” he added.