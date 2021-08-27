Newly appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu in a recent speech threatened to create chaos if he is not given decision-making power in the party. “The party high command should allow me the freedom to take decisions,” demanded Sidhu intensifying the ongoing feud in Punjab Congress.

Speaking at an event in Amritsar on Friday, Sidhu roared, “Eent se eent baja dunga (won’t spare anyone).”

#WATCH:”… If you don’t let me take decisions, I won’t spare… (ent se ent baja dunga)…”: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/1KeMuPBlZy — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Harish Rawat reacted to the unwarranted statement by the state president.

“Who will have the power to take decisions if not the state presidents?” remarked Rawat specifying that state chiefs are free to take their decisions within the party’s norms and constitution. He added thatg he cannot comment on the basis of media speculation and he has to first understand the context of Sidhu’s comments. Rawat will reportedly meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi tomorrow.

I can't question him on the basis of media speculation… I will see the context of the statement . He is party chief, who other than him can take decisions?: Cong Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark pic.twitter.com/RKO99ollqa — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Sidhu’s statement comes at a time when his advisor was in the line of fire for making sensitive comments on Kashmir and Pakistan.

Advisor to the Sidhu, Malwinder Singh Mali had stirred controversy after he in a social media post said if Kashmir was a part of India then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A.’ “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people,” read his post further.

Sidhu received severe criticism from not just the opposition but also his own party ministers. Congress MP Manish Tewari said in a Tweet, “I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress.”

I urge @harishrawatcmuk AICC Gen Secy I/C Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India & others who have ostensibly Pro Pakistan leanings should be a part of @INCPunjab

It mocks all those who shed blood for India.https://t.co/j6hDuZ35ci — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 23, 2021

Mali resigns as adviser

Owing to the backlash for his social media post, Sidhu’s adviser Mali has tendered his resignation. “I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu,” wrote Mali in a letter.

“I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu,” writes Malwinder Singh Mali, Advisor to Sidhu pic.twitter.com/s8Eeg5EOkw — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

He, however, alleged that a hate campaign was orchestrated against him by some political leaders.