Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsHad to ‘fall at the feet’ of bureaucrats to get permissions: Serum Institute chairman...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Had to ‘fall at the feet’ of bureaucrats to get permissions: Serum Institute chairman Cyrus Poonawalla says no ‘maska polish’ required under PM Modi

Serum Institute chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said that they were able to launch the Covishield vaccine so soon because there was no need to appease the officers to get approvals

OpIndia Staff
Cyrus Poonawalla hails PM Modi for encouraging the pharmaceutical industry like never before (Image Credit: Loksatta)
3

Serum Institute of India’s chairman Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, father of CEO Adar Poonawalla, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reminiscing how life was not easy for vaccine makers before his regime, as he had to “fall on the feet” of bureaucrats and drug controllers to get required permissions for vaccine launch.

The founder-chairperson of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) was speaking after receiving the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2021 on August 13 (Friday). He was conferred with the award for his contribution to the health sector as well as the vaccine production in the country.

‘Licence-raj’ curtailed under PM Modi’s regime, no need for ‘maska polish’: Serum Insitutue’s Cyrus Poonawalla

The SII chairman said during the event that unlike earlier, there is no need to do ‘maska polish’, referring to appeasing officers in charge, under PM Modi’s regime. This, he said, is the reason why Serum’s Covishield was launched so quickly.

“Serum Institute was founded in 1966 the morning after my marriage with Villoo, my dear late wife, to whom I dedicate this award. Fifty years ago, the industry faced hardships in getting basic facilities like power, water and getting permission from bureaucrats. It had to face harassment from bureaucrats…I was not supposed to say this,” he said recalling the governmental and bureaucratic hurdles during the UPA regime.

He hailed PM Modi for curtailing the prevalent “licence raj and “red-tapism”. Dr Cyrus Poonawalla added: “Transport and communication were also great problems and challenges that were faced by my staff and fellow directors…It was a long journey and a very painful one, which has now become very rewarding. I had to fall at the feet of bureaucrats and drug controllers, etc, to get permission. But I must stress that difficulties, red tape are much reduced now under the Modi government.”

Appreciating how PM Modi has encouraged the sector and assisted it to grow, the chairman of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker by the volume of doses it produces every year, further said: “Certainly, one of the major reasons why we could launch our vaccine so quickly was forthcoming grant or permission, encouragement to industries as the licence raj has come down considerably. We have got a drug controller, who responds in the evening even after office hours. There is no need for ‘maska polish’ now”, added Dr Poonawalla.

Cyrus Poonawalla dedicated the award to his late wife Villoo and said that he has received numerous awards in the United States, the United Kingdom, but the Lokmanya Tilak award is very special to him.

Congress created hurdles for Serum Institute and others during the swine flu epidemic

For the uninitiated, Cyrus Poonawalla, who is the father of SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Ever since the pandemic broke out necessitating countries to roll out vaccines that prevent COVID-19 on an urgent basis, Cyrus Poonawalla’s Serum Institute has been at the forefront of India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest vaccine maker boosted mass production and helped immunise millions of people around the world with substantial government support under the Modi regime. SII presently produces 6.5 crore Covishield dosages per month (developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca).

However, the situation was entirely different when the country was hit with Swine influenza’s 2009 pandemic. At that time, the UPA government had left Serum Institute of India and other firms in the doldrums, despite its assurance of authorized marketing commitment (AMC) to procure H1N1 vaccines.

Congress, left-liberal lobby at the helm of creating vaccine hesitancy in India

After successfully derailing plans to mass vaccinate the people against swine flu, the Congress party along with its vicious lobby held on to the agenda of hindering India’s vaccination drive against Coronavirus. Fuelled by a collective hatred for PM Modi, they targetted the vaccine manufacturers in a bid to demoralize them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Had to ‘fall at the feet’ of bureaucrats to get permissions: Serum Institute chairman Cyrus Poonawalla says no ‘maska polish’ required under PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Goa NCP President instigated Sao Jacinto Island residents not to allow Indian Navy to hoist tricolour, Congress objects to Independence Day event

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter bows down to Congress demand, removes old notice on Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet that violated POCSO: Explainer

OpIndia Staff -

Congress-led panel tells other States to emulate ‘UP Model’ on women safety after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the same

OpIndia Staff -

#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay: After decades, PM Modi finally institutionalises conversation around partition horrors on Pakistan Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -

NCPCR summons Facebook’s ‘Trust and Safety Dept’ head for failing to take down post by Rahul Gandhi compromising identity of minor victim: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Rape Case: Delhi Police says they have no evidence that the 9-year-old was raped before being killed, court stops interim compensation to mother

OpIndia Staff -

Residents protest Indian Navy hoisting Indian flag in Goa’s Sao Jacinto, CM promises iron fist, asks Navy to go-ahead: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban, turns a blind eye as the terror group steps up atrocities in Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai court sentences ‘Molester’ Mohammed Mansuri to 4 years in jail for lewd, sexual gestures towards a minor girl. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
566,659FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com