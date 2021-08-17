BTS fans, who identify themselves as ARMY, are outraged after the K-pop sensation BTS was called “Chinese backstreet boys” during a chat show on a Spanish radio channel.

During the chat show on Esto no es Radio, one of the speakers ridicules BTS as Chinese backstreet boys, raising the hackles of ARMY members, who took to social media to condemn the channel for their hatred against Asians and Xenophobia.

The video of the show where the speakers are ostensibly talking in Spanish and ridiculing BTS has now gone viral on the internet. One Twitter user who was affronted by the insulting remarks for BTS translated the conversation that took place in the chat show, alleging that the remarks made by the speakers against the BTS were xenophobic in nature. The user also asked others to report the radio channel.

a radio station from my country made really disrespectful comments towards bts, being xenophobic to them, i translated the part where they talked about them, please help me to report them. #EstoNoEsRadioXenofobico #StopAsianHate #XenophobiaIsNotHumor pic.twitter.com/sukukXUK88 — Ho⁷ 솝 🌱 (@littlehobito) August 17, 2021

Another BTS fan said being racist, xenophobic and making fun of others’ culture is not funny. “Shut your filthy mouths and what is with radio hosts getting vocal with their racism lately?” the user asked.

Being racist, xenophobic and making fun of culture is Not funny. Shut ur Filthy mouths and What is with radio hosts getting Vocal with their racism lately???

WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY#EstoNoEsRadioXenofobico #StopAsianHate #XenophobiaIsNotHumor https://t.co/ScUZewQ7v7 — ʙᴀɴɢᴛᴀɴ ᴀʀᴍʏ (@Bangtaniez_army) August 17, 2021

A Twitter who seemed outraged by the comments during the chat show tweeted: “This is f*cking disgusting. Racism of any form is NOT humour. We are in the 21st century, I thought we knew this,” she tweeted along with hashtags that called for stopping hate against Asians and asserting that Xenophobia is not humour.

This is fucking disgusting. Racism of any form is NOT humor. We’re in the 21st century, I thought we knew this.#XenephobialsNotHumor #StopAsianHate https://t.co/Sav3h2cOXE — iyana (@HIYYIHFILES) August 17, 2021

A Twitter user said the remarks were not just an attack on BTS but against the entire Asian community.

All these statements are not just an attack to BTS but the asian community, so this thing are not to be taken lightly. Is it really that hard to respect people nowadays? https://t.co/MXX9boIkxo — Aly (@alKTH_twt) August 17, 2021

Then there were others who were not so civil in criticising the speakers who had mocked BTS.

A raft of other BTS fans also slammed the Spanish radio for allowing its platform to be used by people who promoted and supported racism and xenophobia against Asians.

BTS: South Korean K-pop sensation

BTS is a massively popular South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The band, also known as the Bangstan Boys comprise seven members —Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. It had recently come up with a song called “Butter” that instantly became a chartbuster.

The band had originally been a hip hop group, but their musical style has evolved over a period of time to include a wide range of genres. The lyrics to their songs often focus on personal and social issues, touching upon themes of mental health, school-age problems, loss, among other things. Their body of work also includes references to literature and psychological concepts, along with an alternative universe storyline.

Besides, they have a formidable fan base, who call themselves ARMY. A.R.M.Y is an acronym for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. By some accounts, the band has more than 90 million fans across the world, who are passionately devoted to the group.