Korean band BTS fans trend dairy brand AMUL on Twitter. Here is why

BTS, the Korean pop band, announced single "Butter", netizens hope for a collaboration with Amul

OpIndia Staff
Amul
Korean band BTS coming up with song Butter, netizens hope for collaboration with Amul (Image: Amul/Hollywood Reporter)
5

Late night on April 26, ‘amul’ started trending on Twitter. There were no major announcements or any news regarding the dairy brand that could lead to the trend. When clicked on the trend, one saw hundreds of tweets by Indian fans of the Korean band BTS. Here is what happened:

On April 26, the famous seven-member Korean band BTS live-streamed an hour-long video without any warning. The countdown clock ran, and the fans were confused, sending hundreds of live comments on the bright yellow animated stick of butter with the sounds of a kitchen in the background. It turned out the vocal band is coming up with a single titled “Butter” on May 21, 2021. This will be the second song by the famous band in the English language. The live-stream video has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

The video was the formal announced of the band’s new single. Towards the end of the livestream, the visual moved and showed simply the word “Butter” and its release date. Soon after the livestream ended, press representatives of BTS confirmed the name and release date but did not offer further details. The press release suggested the song is a “dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.”

Did someone say butter? Oh! Amul!

As soon as butter was announced, the social media got tsunami-ed with, wait for it, requests for collaboration between BTS and Amul, the famous Indian butter brand. A fan went steps ahead and made a brilliant ad for Amul with BTS members.

Others showed their quick editing skills

The way Amul handles its PR, the possibility of collaboration between Amul and BTS is not far-fetched, hopefully.

The dots have been connected by the fans.

The BTS band

BTS is a seven-member Korean pop group. It debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. At that time, it was a small label, but since then, it has become a Korean entertainment powerhoue. The Korean name of the band is Bangtan Sonyeondan that translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” in English. The band has a fan following across the world, irrespective of the language barriers. India, in fact, has many dedicated BTS fans that are possibly the reason behind requests for Amul-BTS collaboration.

About Amul

Founded on December 14, 1946, Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society. It has its headquarters at Anand, Gujarat. The company is a part of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which is the largest food products marketing organization in India. Amul was born as a part of the nationalist movement, and now it is one of the billion-dollar companies in India. Famous for its unique ads, The company has 31 plants in India. Its ads are often shared widely on social media.

