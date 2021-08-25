Resigning from the Congress party, youth leader Suraj Singh Thakur has put the final nail in the coffin of a long rivalry. Thakur gave the appointment of a “non-political and inexperienced” Zeeshan Siddiqui as the Mumbai Youth Congress President, the reason for his resignation.

While Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of former minister Baba Siddiqui was made the President, Thakur was appointed as the working president, which did not go down well with him.

“The recent decision has disappointed me a lot and I am totally uncomfortable in working with the non-political and inexperienced person in the key organization of Congress,” said Thakur in his resignation letter.

“I hope you understand the dismay of a normal Karyakarta who feels neglected while the top shots are been considered, who have lesser experience in the organization than me,” Thakur alleged further in his letter.

Calling himself a ‘foot-soldier’ of the party, Thakur further stated coming from a middle-class family and growing up in the slums, he had worked very hard for the party.

Thakur has been a part of Congress since 2007 when he was an NSUI member in his college days.

Thakur-Siddiqui rivalry

The rivalry between Suraj Singh Thakur and Siddiqui is not new. In June this year, the 27-year-old Zeeshan had written a letter to the high command of Congress complaining to them about Congress leader Bhai Jagtap.

He alleged that Jagtap was partial towards him and time and again gave preference to Suraj Singh Thakur over him. He further accused Jagtap of not following the protocol during public functions and supported party workers who worked against him in the 2019 Assembly polls.

While speaking with the media on Zeeshan’s accusations, Jagtap had said, “Zeeshan is just 27 years old and I have given 40 years to the party so Zeeshan should not teach about party protocols. There are many instances when Zeeshan has intentionally violated party protocol.”

“As far as supporting Suraj Singh Thakur is concerned, I will keep supporting him as he is a key worker of Congress and works on the ground. I will try to solve the matter of the party in the party forum only,” Jagtap had said firmly in support of Thakur.

Amongst other controversies, Zeeshan-Congress’s Bandra (East) MLA had a spat with state transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab recently for not inviting him to the inauguration of a vaccination center in Bandra.