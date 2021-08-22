A woman who has come over to India from Afghanistan has revealed that Taliban has sex with dead bodies. The woman, called Muskan by News18, worked in the police force in Afghanistan and has come to India due to fear of the Taliban and lives in New Delhi.

The practice of having sex with corpses is called necrophilia. She revealed that Taliban either picked up women or shot them. Muskan revealed that a woman was picked up by the Taliban only yesterday. According to her, they want women from every family.

Her life was threatened by the Jihadist group as a consequence of which she had to leave her job and flee the country. “When we were there, we received numerous warnings. If you go to work, you are under threat, your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning.”

She continued, “They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?” Muskan said that if any woman worked for the government, they would suffer a terrible fate.

Another woman who came over to India in 2018 said that her father was shot dead by the Taliban because he worked for the police. Her uncle was also shot because he worked as a doctor for the Afghan Army.

Earlier, it was reported that the co-founder of the lone all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan has set fire to all documents of her students seeking to protect them and their families amidst the renewed fears of persecution of women in the country following the takeover by the Taliban.

Shabana Basij-Rasikh, the principal of the School of Leadership Afghanistan (SOLA), said her aim was not to erase them but to protect students and their families from the Taliban.