Mumbai: Minor boy sent to juvenile home after his 16-year-old porn addict sister got pregnant by forcing him to have sex with her

The minor boy said his sister had pressurised him into having sex with her and when he took objection to her sister’s demands, she threatened to thrash him

A 16-year-old girl who was addicted to porn gets pregnant after forcing her brother to have sex with her
Representative Image(Picture Courtesy: iStock)
A shocking incident has come to light from the city of Mumbai, sullying the beautiful relation between a brother and a sister. A 16-year-old girl, who was found to be 5 months pregnant after being addicted to porn movies, said her 13-year-old minor brother was responsible for her pregnancy as she had forced him to have sex with her.

The matter came to the fore after the underage girl admitted to a hospital in Mumbai was found to be 5 months into her pregnancy. This set off alarm bells among the hospital staff and the police were informed about the case. When the Mumbai police inquired about her pregnancy, the girl held her younger brother responsible for it.

According to the girl’s statement, she was addicted to watching porn movies on her mobile. She said she often showed her younger brother pornographic content when they both slept under their bed in their small house. She supposedly then coerced her brother and started having sex with him against his consent. The police officials believe during one of these encounters, the girl may have become pregnant.

The 13-year-old boy confirmed to police what his sister had told them in her statement. The boy said he was pressurised into committing the act and when he took objection to her sister’s demands, she reportedly threatened to thrash him and expose him in front of all. Fearing his sister, the boy complied with her demands and did whatever she asked of him.

Following the incident, the police filed a criminal case and sent the 13-year-old to a juvenile detention centre. The girl is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Forensic analysis of DNA samples, including of the duo’s parents, is also being conducted. A report published by mensdayout quoted senior police inspector Prakash Bele, as saying that all the angles in the case are being investigated.

