Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTelangana HC 'surprised' by state govt’s decision to earmark Rs 60 crores to fight...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana HC ‘surprised’ by state govt’s decision to earmark Rs 60 crores to fight contempt cases against bureaucrats, orders not to release funds

The HC has asked Telangana Govt to explain whether the treasury rules allows Govt to spend taxpayer's money for personal issues

OpIndia Staff
Telangana HC pulls up state Govt for utilizing public money for personal use
2

The Telangana High Court has come down heavily on the state government for its decision to earmark almost Rs 60 crore towards fighting contempt of court cases pending against state government bureaucrats in the high court. Expressing ‘surprise’ at the use of public money towards contempt of court cases, the two-judge division bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed an interim order, directing the government not to release the said amount.

A notice was served by the HC on August 4, 2021, to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in his individual capacity and other officials namely the Secretaries of Revenue and Finance, Chief Commissioner – Land Administration and the Director of Treasuries, asking them to explain the guidelines for spending the taxpayer’s money. The court also wanted the govt to apprise the judges with treasury norms and if such financial assistance is allowed under the treasury rules.

The issue was brought to the fore by a lecturer, who in PIL said that the Telangana government had, on June 7, decided to provide financial assistance to bureaucrats for fighting contempt of court cases.

Screengrab of the order passed by the Telangana Government (Source: The Wire)
Screengrab of the order passed by the Telangana Government (Source: The Wire)
Screengrab of the order passed by the Telangana Government (Source: The Wire)

The state government had agreed to sanction Rs 58,95,63,000 for contempt cases pending in the high court, in an order dated June 7. There are approximately 250 contempt cases against state bureaucrats, according to estimates.

The members of the state Congress Party, meanwhile, have slammed the Telangana government for its “spend-thrift attitude” and demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately oust Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary.

“The High Court judgment on the GO 208 is a slap in the face of the government as well as the bureaucrats toeing the lines of TRS regime,” said Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar. He criticised the State government for issuing the GO allowing the CS to spend 58.95 crores to exclusively fight contempt cases filed predominantly against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,002FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com