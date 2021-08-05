Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeSportsAs men’s Hockey team wins Bronze at Olympics, here is how only 10 years...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

As men’s Hockey team wins Bronze at Olympics, here is how only 10 years ago, they did not even have shoes to play due to political negligence

While the Indian athletes are making us proud, here is how just a decade back the players struggled to get even proper shoes and had to make do with substandard kits.

OpIndia Staff
1

As we cheer the Indian men’s hockey team’s win in Tokyo Olympics today, there was a time when our players faced the brunt of political negligence leaving them with no shoes or food supplements. 

In an embarrassing anecdote from just a decade ago, the Indian men’s hockey players had no shoes to wear before the finals with Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy.

In an interview with Times of India back in 2011, Arjuna awardee Rajpal Singh had talked about the apathy towards hockey players from Hockey India federation as well as the then government of India.

Excerpt of 2011 interview

The interview was given right after Indian hockey team defeated the Pakistan team at Asian Champions Trophy where he revealed that the Indian team players did not even have proper shoes and had substandard kits to play the team with. This was just 3 years before the Modi government came to power. He mentioned that the attitude was one of the major concerns of hockey players as the Federation did not even show respect to the athletes.

“Players should be paid match fee”

Former Hockey team captain Dhanraj Pillay had also given a call in 2011 to pay players match fees. “The hockey players should be paid Rs 25,000 per international match. We used to subsist on a meagre allowance of USD 20 when we played for the country. We could not even invite our friends for a cup of coffee at the top hotels we stayed in or else go out of pocket,” said Pillay. 

Pillay recently applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for sports and hockey.  

M.M. Somaya the three-time Olympian had said, “They play many internationals in a year and they should be financially secure. India’s international hockey players cannot be equated with those playing for college teams.”

“There’s a lot of pride in playing for the country. If the officials in the national federation cannot raise money, they don’t deserve to be there. If the federation has credibility, Corporate India will support hockey in a big way,” he added. 

Indian hockey players were underweight

In another news from a decade ago, physiologist David John who had been with the Indian hockey team had remarked that the Indian players were underweight. John had said that the average weight of the Indian hockey team was 63 kg and wanted the players to add bulk as it would help in improving their fitness.

Inspiring journeys

Fighting all the odds, several Indian players outshone in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Rani Rampal, the 26-year-old player who leads the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, also shared her inspiring journey.

From barely having two square meals to practicing with a broken hockey stick to mixing milk with water, Rampal with her inspiring journey has done every Indian proud. 

Meanwhile, the current government has introduced several initiatives and programs for not just the current sports players but also the youth who wish to groom themselves in sports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshockey, olympics, olympics hockey team india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,002FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com