Indian Hockey Team defeats Germany, wins Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics

Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the historic bronze medal in the Hockey event of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after defeating Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal play-off.

The Indian men’s hockey team secured their first Olympics medal in 41 years. The Indian Hockey team had won the last Olympic medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

India scored its first goal in the 17th minute of the match, with Simranjeet Singh opening the tally. At the 27th minute, Hardik Singh scored another goal. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet Singh scored another equaliser to take the score to 3-3. India’s ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a penalty stroke to give India a lead in the match. At 34th minute, Simranjeet Singh scored his second goal of the match.

Indian has won as many as eight gold medals in the Olympics, besides a silver medal and three bronze medals in the Olympics. This is India’s 12th medal in the category, the latest being the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Earlier, Belgium had defeated India 5-2 in the semi-final that was held on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Indian women’s team will clash against Great Britain in a face-off for a Bronze medal play-off.