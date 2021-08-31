Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins Silver, Sharad Kumar wins Bronze in men’s high jump

Just like the Rio Paralympics, it is two Indians on the podium.

Sanghamitra
Mariappan Thangavelu (L), and Sharad Kumar (R), image via Tokyo 2020 for India on Twitter
5

India’s medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics keeps getting taller. Indian para-athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu has won the Silver medal in the men’s high jump T63 event, and Sharad Kumar has won the Bronze.

Mariyappan Thangavelu had won the Gold medal in Rio Paralympics. He had become India’s first Paralympian to win a Gold medal at an Olympic event. The 26-year-old Tamilian is a Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award winner para-athlete.

Bihar born Sharad Kumar (29) is a former world number 1 high jumper. He had claimed the world number 1 position in 2012 at the age of 19 years.

With the Silver and Bronze by Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar, India has now won 10 medals in total. Earlier today, Singhraj Adhana had won the Bronze in the 10m Air Pistol final. On August 30, India’s shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil had won Gold medals.

PM Modi has tweeted congratulating Thangavelu and Kumar.

Sanghamitra
