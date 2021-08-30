Monday, August 30, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins gold for India in javelin throw, breaks his own world record twice

In a startling performance, Sumit Antil first set a world record with a 66.95m throw. He then broke his own record with a 68.08m throw in his second attempt. After that, Antil broke that record yet again with a throw of 68.55m in the 5th attempt, winning the gold medal.

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Sumit Antil, images via SAI and DD
Bagging yet another accolade at Tokyo Paralympics, para-athlete Sumit Antil clinched gold in the javelin (Sport Class F64) with a world record throw of 68.55 metres. 

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the player for his win and record. “Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future,” Tweeted PM Modi. 

Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil who is now an inspiration for many, was a wrestler before he met with an accident in 2015. This tragic accident led to the amputation of his leg crushing his dreams of becoming a wrestler.

However, not letting this accident crush his spirits, Antil met Virender Dhankar, the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist in shot put and asked him to guide him. 

Dhankar then took him to AFI’s para-athletes’ javelin coach Naval Singh who advised Antil to take up javelin. And from there began Antil’s journey leading him to bag a gold in Tokyo Paralympics. 

India also bagged a silver and a bronze medal in javelin class F45 on Monday morning.

