Tokyo Paralympics: India bags two more medals in javelin throw, Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh win silver and bronze each

Devendra Jhajharia is the only Indian to have won two individual gold medals at the Paralympics.

Indian para-athletes Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh on Monday won silver medal and bronze medal respectively in javelin throw class F45 at Tokyo Paralympics. 

It is raining medals for India with more than five Indian para-athletes keeping the winning streak going. 

After Neeraj Chopra who won a gold for India in recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, all eyes were on the 40-year-old athlete Devendra Jhajharia who is the only Indian to have won two individual gold medals at the Paralympics. Jhajharia had won in the F46 category of javelin throw at the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, making world record throws both times. 

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the athletes.

Para-athlete Avani Lekhara also won the gold medal in women’s 10 metres AR Standing SH1 today. To add to the celebrations, Indian para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in discus throw F56. 

Indian para athletes Bhavina Patel (silver), Nishad Kumar (silver) and Vinod Kumar (bronze) have also made India proud by winning medals in para table tennis, high jump and discus throw respectively.

