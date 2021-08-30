Monday, August 30, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in discus throw F56

Yogesh suffered paralytic attack at age 8 which left his limb coordination impaired.

OpIndia Staff
Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in Discus Throw at Tokyo Paralympics (image courtesy: scroll.in)
Indian para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya today won silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Kathuniya on the feat.

Yogesh suffered paralytic attack at age 8 which left his limb coordination impaired.

He slowly developed an interest in javelin throw and slowly became passionate towards it. Last year he participated in his first ever international competition. In 2019, Yogesh won the bronze medal in the men’s discus throw F56 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships to qualify for the Paralympic Games. 

