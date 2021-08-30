Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in discus throw F56

Indian para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya today won silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Kathuniya on the feat.

Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Yogesh suffered paralytic attack at age 8 which left his limb coordination impaired.

He slowly developed an interest in javelin throw and slowly became passionate towards it. Last year he participated in his first ever international competition. In 2019, Yogesh won the bronze medal in the men’s discus throw F56 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships to qualify for the Paralympic Games.