Tripura Police has lodged an FIR against Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, and other top party leaders for obstructing police personnel from carrying on with their duty.

According to the reports, the FIR registered by the Tripura Police stated that the TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, minister Bratya Basu and MP Dola Sen, had reached the Khowai police station following the arrest of 14 TMC leaders and workers on Sunday morning after a clash.

The police have stated that the group of TMC leaders misbehaved with the Additional SP and other police personnel while obstructing them from carrying out their duties. The FIR stated that the TMC leaders shouted at the police officials for arresting TMC cadres.

Image Source; Piyali Mitra

As per the FIR, Banerjee along with other TMC leaders misbehaved with Additional SP Khowai and SDPO, Khowai by shouting at them in their chamber and also said that all the policemen are ‘dalal’ (broker) of the BJP. When the police requested them to leave and let them continue do their duty they did not do so. The FIR also accuses them of staying in front of PS building and creating a ruckus. The police in the FIR state that because of the ruckus they could not produce the arrested A/Ps before the court in time.

Earlier this week, Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers had clashed with BJP supporters in Tripura, leaving many injured. The Tripura police had booked TMC cadres for violating Covid-19 restrictions in Tripura’s Khowai district for violating Covid-19 norms. The TMC activists were produced before the court in Khowai and were granted bail later.

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee and TMC leaders had visited Tripura, where the party is looking to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP workers had shown him a black flag and raised ‘go back’ slogans to TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to the Khowai Police Station in Agartala.

Following the clashes, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the recent attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and others party leaders in Tripura were done “on the instructions” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.