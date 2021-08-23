Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s trusted aide Milind Narvekar demolished his own 2000 sq ft sea-facing bungalow located on a plot spanning around 1.80 acres at Dapoli-Murud seashore in Ratnagiri district on Sunday, August 22. Narvekar was compelled to raze his own property fearing action by the authorities since the high profile Shiv Sena leader had erected the bungalow in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The unusual move of the Shiv Sena leader is being considered an attempt to save himself from any embarrassment.

On Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter to post a video of the demolition of Narekar’s bungalow. Taking credit for the same the BJP leader said that Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab is next in line. “We have done it. I will be visiting the site today to see the demolition and will demand criminal action against Narvekar,” Somaiya said.

Next Demolition will be of Minister Anil Parab RESORT pic.twitter.com/OCAFwIhufP — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 22, 2021

The action came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, in June, complained to the central and state environment departments that the ground-plus-two-storey structure of Milind Narvekar was constructed illegally. He said that the bungalow was constructed without taking due permissions related to the coastal regulation zone (CRZ), which he said was mandatory, as the land in Murud village in Dapoli falls within the restricted area.

Along with Narvekar, Somaiya had also filed a complaint against few other Shiv Sena ministers, including Anil Parab’s illegally contracted resort in the area.

Following Somaiya’s complaint, a team of officials from the ministry had visited the site about a month ago. The team reportedly directed the state authorities to take action. The state authorities had also warned Uddhav Thackeray’s PA of action against the illegal construction.