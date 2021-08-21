Congress leader Udit Raj was trolled by Islamists again on social media on Saturday, days after he was abused on Facebook by Islamists for a post on Afghan women. In that post, Udit Raj had said that women in Afghanistan had been subjugated by Burkha. He again criticised the Islamic attire on Twitter on Saturday.

The Congress leader posted a tweet that said, “If God wanted women to cover their mouth and nose, then he would have ensured that they born that way.” Islamists were not pleased with the comment and said that Udit Raj was born naked, so he should have remained that way.

One Muslim woman said that she wears the Hijab according to her own choice and if the Congress leader wanted his children and wife to roam around naked, then it is his own choice and nobody is forcing him.

Another Muslim man made a similar comment and said that they keep their women covered because all beautiful things are covered and flies hover around things that are uncovered.

The Muslim community on Twitter is also trending #उदितवा_नंगा_है on the platform, ostensibly to troll Udit Raj.

Udit Raj had earlier posted a tweet where he said that Taliban was subjugating women in Burkhas and earning money by selling drugs and questioned whether it was Islam. Islamists resorted to defending the Taliban and drawing comparisons with the RSS for that tweet.

Islamists also called him an ‘illiterate fool’ for the comment.

Raj was trolled by Islamists on Sunday for a post on Facebook highlighting the dangers of Islamic Extremism and Taliban. Udit Raj shared a photograph from 1960s Afghanistan to claim that the women in the country have been enslaved by slavery and Burkha.

He said, “This is the college scene of 1960s Afghanistan but where has the bigotry led it today. Today women there have been imprisoned in slavery and Burkha. India is also moving in that direction.” The comments irked Islamists on social media who resorted to abuses against him and the women in his family.