‘Sooar ki paidayish’: Islamists abuse Congress leader Udit Raj, his mother and sister after he says Afghanistan women have been imprisoned in Burkha

Islamists said that the Congress leader should have the women of his family roam naked on the streets. They cursed Udit Raj in extremely vile language and hurled sexual slurs against the women in his family, including his mothers and sisters.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: DNA
407

Congress leader Udit Raj was trolled by Islamists on Sunday for a post on Facebook highlighting the dangers of Islamic Extremism and Taliban. Udit Raj shared a photograph from 1960s Afghanistan to claim that the women in the country have been enslaved by slavery and Burkha.

He said, “This is the college scene of 1960s Afghanistan but where has the bigotry led it today. Today women there have been imprisoned in slavery and Burkha. India is also moving in that direction.” The comments irked Islamists on social media who resorted to abuses against him.

Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

There are almost seven thousand comments on the post and nearly all of them are abuses directed at the Congress leader, or asking him to have his mother and sisters roam naked. There is the occasional comment mocking him for his political beliefs but most are just curses or abuses.

Source: Facebook

Islamists have also called him son of a pig for making the comment and say that they will do what Allah dictates. Raj made the post on a day when Kabul is on the verge of collapse and Taliban is set to take control of Afghanistan, after the US made an exit following two decades of war.

Source: Twitter

The Congess leader has often found himself in the thick of controversies due to comments he had made. An FIR was filed against Udit Raj for spreading fake news on social media regarding the Unnao girls death case. He was also accused of threatening a journalist with the SC/ST Act and preventing the journalist for sharing an interview with him where he was asked tough questions.

