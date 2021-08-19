On August 18, the state of Uttar Pradesh reported 35 new Covid-19 cases. Out of 75 districts in the state, 53 districts reported zero cases. According to a government spokesperson, 17 districts in the state are free of Covid-19 cases as of August 18.

Corona is controlled in state, no new case in 53 districts.@timesofindiahttps://t.co/YCzp5NcdLc — Government of UP (@UPGovt) August 19, 2021

Additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that the state has carried out 6.97 crore Covid-19 tests so far. As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has administered over 6.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. 5.18 crore people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while close to 96 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Prasad said, “As of Wednesday, there were 419 active cases in the state. There were 35 new cases identified on Wednesday, while 34 patients recovered. One Covid death was reported in the state, which took place in Meerut. Till now, 16,85,819 persons have recovered from Covid in the state.”

17 districts have zero active cases

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, there are 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh that have zero active cases as of Wednesday. These districts are Aligarh, Amethi, Budaun, Ballia, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli and Shrawasti.

The districts that reported cases on Wednesday included Prayagraj with a maximum number of new cases (6), followed by Agra (3). The rest of the districts reported either one or two new cases. 53 districts, including Moradabad, Aligarh, Ballia, Sonbhadra, Hapur, Sitapur, Rampur and Basti etc., reported no new cases.

Though the number of new and active Covid-19 cases have gone down substantially in the state, Prasad said that the people must follow the protocols as the virus might be weak, but it has not been totally eliminated. He further added that the recovery rate in the state is 98.6%, while the positivity rate is 0.01%.

So far, the state has reported 17,09,025 Covid-19 cases. 16,85,472 people have recovered, while 22,787 people died of complications associated with the disease. There are 419 active cases in the state.

The country has over 3.5 lakh active cases, out of which as many as 1.78 lakhs are from Kerala alone, which means the southern state has half the active cases in the country. Maharashtra is next with 58 thousand active cases.