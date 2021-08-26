12 US service members were killed in the Kabul bombing on the 26th of August with death toll among Afghan civilians reported to be at least 90 at the time of writing this report and climbing. Under such circumstances, calls are being made for US President Joe Biden to resign from his post.

GEN McKenzie, CENTCOM commander: 12 US servicemembers have been killed, 15 wounded, in terrorist attacks at Kabul airport — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2021

Senator Josh Hawley, while expressing grief over the lives that were lost, said that it is time for Joe Biden to tender his resignation. He said, “Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today. And we remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour.”

Source: Twitter

Hawley continued, “We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said that it is not only Joe Biden who should resign but Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Stat Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should resign as well.

Source: Twitter

Calls are being made by other Republican representatives as well for his resignation. Anthony Sabatini, member of the Florida House of Representatives, called for him to resign.

Joe Biden must resign immediately — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 26, 2021

US House Representative Barry Loudermilk from Georgia asked for the same. He also demanded an investigation into the failures of the Biden administration in Afghanistan.

Source: Twitter

Republican Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Sean Parnell said that Joe Biden has lost the moral authority to lead the United States of America and said that he should resign as the Commander-in-Chief of the US Army.

Joe Biden has lost the moral authority to lead our nation. Americans are now dead because of his incompetence. It didn’t have to be this way.

He should resign as Commander in Chief. pic.twitter.com/oka0zSLaBK — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 26, 2021

Kabul was hit by two explosions on Thursday in a suicide bombing. The first incident reportedly took place near the Abbey gate of the airport. Minutes later, a second explosion was reported from the Baron Hotel near Kabul airport. Visuals from the spot showed a number of persons, dead or injured, lying in the ground covered with blood.