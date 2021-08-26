Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsExplosion followed by gunfire reported outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, details awaited
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Explosion followed by gunfire reported outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, details awaited

According to reports, the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an IED near the Abbey gate of the Kabul airport

OpIndia Staff
15

Amid the chaos outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as thousands of Afghans are still waiting outside the airport to leave the country, an explosion has been reported from the airport. According to early reports, the large explosion was followed by gunfire, but the details of casualties are not known yet.

The incident reportedly took place near the Abbey gate of the airport. John Kirby, the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Défense, tweeted confirming the explosion. “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport.  Casualties are unclear at this time.  We will provide additional details when we can,” he posted on Twitter today.

According to reports, the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an IED near the Abbey gate of the Kabul airport. Gunfire also has been reported at the site after the explosion.

CNN quoted one US official saying that there are some injuries among the Afghans outside the airport, however it was not known if any American was injured.

The incident comes after Australia, the US and UK had issued alerts to their citizens advising not to go to the airport, warning possible terror attack. People outside the airport had been advised to leave the area immediately as there were concerns of violence from an ISIS affiliate group.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
570,753FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com