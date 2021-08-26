Amid the chaos outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as thousands of Afghans are still waiting outside the airport to leave the country, an explosion has been reported from the airport. According to early reports, the large explosion was followed by gunfire, but the details of casualties are not known yet.

The incident reportedly took place near the Abbey gate of the airport. John Kirby, the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Défense, tweeted confirming the explosion. “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” he posted on Twitter today.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

According to reports, the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an IED near the Abbey gate of the Kabul airport. Gunfire also has been reported at the site after the explosion.

CNN quoted one US official saying that there are some injuries among the Afghans outside the airport, however it was not known if any American was injured.

The incident comes after Australia, the US and UK had issued alerts to their citizens advising not to go to the airport, warning possible terror attack. People outside the airport had been advised to leave the area immediately as there were concerns of violence from an ISIS affiliate group.