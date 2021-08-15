On Saturday (August 14), farmer leader Rakesh Tikait sparked a controversy after he goofed up between India’s Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations during an interview with NDTV.

At about 1 minute and 12 seconds into the conversation, Tikait was asked about the plans of the farmer protestors on the occasion of August 15. He responded, “The farmer will unfurl the flag on his farm, tractor, home, district, and villages. “Sab Ganatantra divas manayenge (We will all celebrate Republic Day).” Later in the conversation, he goofed up once again and blamed the BJP for supposedly likening the celebration of ‘Republic Day’ celebrations with a political agenda.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/NDTV)

Netizens slam Rakesh Tikait for confusing ‘Independence Day’ with ‘Republic Day’

A Twitter user (@Agnistic_Exploring) wrote, “Farmer’s protest need to be registered with the Guinness World Records for being the longest prank ever played and continues to play even after the exposure under the influential leadership of Rakesh Tikait. The man who has the power to celebrate republic day on 15th August.”

Farmers protest need to be registered with the Guinness World Records for being the longest prank ever played and continues to play even after the exposure under the influential leadership of Rakesh Tikait.



The man who has the power to celebrate republic day on 15th August 😅😅 — Agnostic_Exploring (@aimingforlight) August 15, 2021

Another user, Pallavi, remarked, “That’s what happens when you are High”

That’s what happens when you are H!GH 😂😂😂 — Pallavi (@pallavict) August 15, 2021

“I think Tikait uncle was busing doing cheap drugs with Pakistani PM Imran Khan,”commented another user.

Tiket uncle kal raat ko @ImranKhanPTI ke sath #SastaNasha kar rahe thay shayad — Jayesh Ahire (@JayeshAhireIN) August 15, 2021

Rakesh Tikait had earlier warned of a ‘tractor rally’ on Independence Day

In the last week of July, Tikait announced that the farmers, protesting against the three farm laws passed by the government last year, will hold a tractor rally to Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15 where they will unfurl the national flag on Independence Day. He further added that the tractors will go from two districts. “We will go by tractors to Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15. On August 15, we will hoist the flag. Tractors from two districts will go. We did not remove the national flag on January 26,” Rakesh Tikait said.

The announcement to carry out yet another tractor rally appears to be a desperate move by the farmer leader to revitalise the flamed-out farmers’ protests that has now rolled into their ninth month.