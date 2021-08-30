On August 29, West Bengal’s state Home Ministry has accepted a complaint registered by one Suraj Singh from Kolkata, against Afghanistan evacuee Tamal Bhattacharya under Sections related to Sedition.

In his complaint, Suraj requested Home Ministry to take action against Bhattacharya, who was recently evacuated from Afghanistan. Notably, Tamal had requested the Indian government for evacuation, but once he returned to India, his statements were pro-Taliban.

In his complaint, Suraj said that 34-years-old Tamal Bhattacharya, resident of Nimta, North Dum Dum area, West Bengal, was evacuated by the Indian administration from Afghanistan “owing to ongoing unrest” in the country. Employed at a school in Afghanistan, Bhattacharya got stuck after the Taliban took over and pleaded to the Indian government for evacuation.

Complaint filed via email by Suraj Kumar Singh

He added, once Bhattacharya was back home, “his remark on Taliban changed, and this change of perception is so distressing that It could be alarming for our domestic security. While giving an interview to various national and regional news channels, he openly praised the Taliban and not only that, he projected them as humble people, but he said in his interview that Talibs helped him, fed him with food, entertained him and played cricket in the airport.”

While talking to OpIndia, Suraj said, “Such soft corner for Taliban raises the questions of his association with Taliban. It is possible that a communist like Tamal may have a soft corner for the Taliban but speaking such high praises of Talibs is highly problematic and I believe it can be a threat to national security.”

In his complaint, Suraj said, “At this trying times of crisis, where the entire world is struggling to come to terms to combat terrorism, and on the top of that people like Tamal Bhattacharya portraying ‘one of the deadliest Jihadi Terrorist Talibani group’ to be kind and helpful, It really sounds very strange to have come across such a comment and claim of Bhattacharya regarding generosity of Talibani Terrorists.”

Suraj suggested that Tamal’s views about the Taliban point towards an alarming situation and alleged he might even be linked with the radical outfit. Such connections are a “threat to our domestic security”, said Suraj. He said, “there is a strong possibility of a conspiracy by Afghanistan (Taliban) to distort the harmony and tranquillity of our great Nation.”

Suraj requested the Home Ministry to register a case against Tamal under Official Secret Act 1923 and Sections 121, 121A, and 124A of the Indian Penal Code. The ministry has accepted the complaint.

The case of Tamal Bhattacharya

Tamal was stranded in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took control of the country. He had been working as a physics and chemistry teacher at an army school (Kardan International school) in Kabul since March this year. A mechanical engineer by training, Tamal was living in the staff quarters of his school. However, after the Taliban took over the city of Kabul, he was forced to lock himself up inside the principal’s residence.

He stated that he had contacted the Indian embassy and couldn’t reach the Hamid Karzai International airport despite several attempts. Later, he claimed to have reached the airport gate at 11 pm on Friday, only to be returned by the US security forces due to the absence of government officials and documents. He added that Talibs were surrounding the airport and he had to spend the night in a nearby wedding hall. While speaking to Anandabazaar Patrika, he said, “Please inform PM Modi and Amit Shah so that immediate action is taken for our evacuation.”

Eventually, Tamal was evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) carrier along with ten other Bengali residents. He was brought to Delhi on August 22. On the same day, he returned to Kolkata via a flight from New Delhi. Tamal, who was successfully rescued by the Indian government from his perilous state, heaped praise upon the Taliban after reaching home.

As per a report in ABP News, Tamal Bhattacharya claimed that the Taliban has not only treated him well but also fed him good food. He later hailed the radical Islamist outfit for being ‘trustworthy’. Recently, a photograph of Tamal has emerged in which he was seen standing casually with the Taliban radicals. The image was shared by one Raj Chowdhury, who has also filed a complaint against Bhattacharya at the Ministry of IT, Electronics.

Tamal Bhattacharya was seen with Taliban radicals holding weapons, and he was posing ‘proudly’ with them. “The Ministry of IT and Electronics has accepted this plea too for consideration,” Chowdhury had tweeted. It was also alleged that he might be planning to flee the country soon.